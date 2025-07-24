Nicola Walker's 'excellent' detective drama is returning to screens sooner than you think

Fans of Nicola Walker's hit detective drama Annika have been waiting two years for the second season to come to the BBC, and now a release date has finally been confirmed.

The series follows the sharp and witty Detective Inspector Annika Strandhed, who heads up the Marine Homicide Unit in Glasgow, where she investigates "the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland".

Series one first aired on BBC One back in May 2023, having originally aired on Alibi in 2021, while season two arrived on U&Alibi in 2023.

It's time to get out your calendars as season two is coming to BBC One on Saturday, 2 August at 9.10pm.

Keep reading for all you need to know before tuning in.

© UKTV/Alibi Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed in Annika

What to expect from Annika season 2

In the new season, DI Annika Strandhed and the team are back to solve more grisly murders that wash up in Scotland's waters.

An official synopsis from UKTV reads: "The team are challenged as their dynamics shift, pushing them to rapidly adapt as they encounter murders more complex than ever before. The crimes take them to new landscapes, showing multiple sides of Scotland from the Hebridean Isles to the vibrant capital city, Edinburgh.

© UKTV/Alibi Viewers have hailed the show as "brilliant"

"Meanwhile, Annika balances a family dynamic that grows more complicated as long-held secrets from the past begin to impact her relationships. As always, Annika breaks the fourth wall, sharing her wry and humorous observations through a literary lens, alongside raising her brilliant yet complex teenage daughter, Morgan."

After the show was renewed for season two, leading star Nicola teased: "We are all looking forward to fighting crime on sea and land with the MHU for a second series and there are secrets closer to home for Annika that will have to be faced. It’s going to be a bumpy ride!"

© UKTV/Alibi Jamie Sives plays DS Michael McAndrews

New cases include a phone found with a recording of a brutal drowning on it, a body imprisoned in a dog cage that is pulled from the river, and the investigation of a dead body found in a block of ice.

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say that the show is a big hit among viewers, who have hailed the drama as "excellent".

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Annika - brilliant series - love Nicola Walker breaking the 3rd wall and the writing and rest of the cast," while another added: " #Annika is so brilliant - funny, dramatic and 'relationship-y' - I don't want it to end. Eek!!"

© UKTV/Alibi Series two will air on BBC One on Saturday 2 August

Praising the second season, one viewer penned: "Finished season 2 of Annika last night. It really is a gem. Nicola Walker is brilliant as always and the rest of the cast are excellent."

When will Annika season 2 air on the BBC?

The first episode of season 2 will air on BBC One on Saturday 2 August at 9:10pm, while all six episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer from that date.