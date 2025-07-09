Hugh Grant and wife Anna Eberstein are the perfect couple as they make rare appearance

Hugh Grant was joined by his wife, Anna Eberstein, on Wednesday as the couple headed down to Wimbledon to watch the action on Centre Court.

The pair struck a fashionable figure, with Hugh looking incredibly dapper in his suit, while Anna looked so glamorous in a cream dress. The pair were seen sharing jokes with one another and both stood up when Queen Camilla made her way past them.

The couple had headed to SW19 in order to watch Mirra Andreeva take on Belinda Bencic in the women's quarterfinals. Hugh was also seen joking with other spectators during the match.

Relationship with Anna

Anna was born and raised in Sweden. The mother-of-three studied economics at Sweden's Uppsala University, where she graduated with a master's degree.

The couple dated on and off in the early stages of their romance. In 2012, they welcomed a son, John Mungo, before seemingly parting ways until reuniting again in 2015. Despite being against marriage, Hugh ended up marrying the fashion designer in 2017.

© WireImage Hugh and Anne enjoyed the day together

Following his nuptials, he told Reuters: "I still think it's [marriage] a nonsense really and so does my wife by the way. But it just seemed like a nice cosy thing to do.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Hugh and Anna are also parents to daughters Lulu and Blue. Speaking about fatherhood in 2018, Hugh confessed: "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me... It's just lovely to have all that love around. Suddenly, you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you, and it's all enchanting."

Home life

According to The Sun, Hugh and his family live in Chelsea, London. It's believed that they purchased their six-bedroom home for £17.5 million at the start of 2019.

© via Getty Images The couple were close to Queen Camilla at the sporting event

The Bridget Jones star also owns a rental property in Notting Hill, which boasts five bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen and two dressing rooms.

Further afield, Hugh and his wife own a charming Swedish villa which they purchased for just over £500,000.