TV viewers 'can't wait' to watch 'masterpiece' crime thriller starring Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton's new crime thriller, She Rides Shotgun, is about to hit screens – and TV viewers can't wait to watch it.

The official synopsis reads: "Taron Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate in this gritty, explosive action-thriller. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs."

Reacting to the trailer, one viewer penned: "Taron brings such raw intensity and quiet tenderness to this role... The grit in his eyes, the strength in his silence. Can't wait to experience this masterpiece on the big screen."

Meanwhile, another person wrote: "I had the pleasure of seeing an early screening of this last month… Taron and Ana are brilliant in it. It's edge-of-your-seat viewing. I loved it!"

She Rides Shotgun hits selected cinemas in the US on 1 August. A UK release date is yet to be announced.