Skip to main contentSkip to footer
TV viewers 'can't wait' to watch 'masterpiece' crime thriller She Rides Shotgun
Subscribe
TV viewers 'can't wait' to watch 'masterpiece' crime thriller She Rides Shotgun

TV viewers 'can't wait' to watch 'masterpiece' crime thriller starring Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton stars in She Rides Shotgun – and also serves as a producer

Abby Allen
TV writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Taron Egerton's new crime thriller, She Rides Shotgun, is about to hit screens – and TV viewers can't wait to watch it. 

The official synopsis reads: "Taron Egerton stars as newly released ex-con Nate in this gritty, explosive action-thriller. Marked for death by unrelenting enemies, Nate must now protect his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly (Ana Sophia Heger) at all costs."

Reacting to the trailer, one viewer penned: "Taron brings such raw intensity and quiet tenderness to this role... The grit in his eyes, the strength in his silence. Can't wait to experience this masterpiece on the big screen."

View post on Instagram
 

Meanwhile, another person wrote: "I had the pleasure of seeing an early screening of this last month… Taron and Ana are brilliant in it. It's edge-of-your-seat viewing. I loved it!"

She Rides Shotgun hits selected cinemas in the US on 1 August. A UK release date is yet to be announced. 

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More