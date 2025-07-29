Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Lionesses set for major Buckingham Palace celebration
England players celebrate the team's victory through the penalty shoot out in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between England and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium © Getty Images
All the latest royal news from July 29

Updated: 25 minutes ago
  • Princess Anne will visit Stable Mates Plus and the Aintree Equestrian Centre, Liverpool. She will later attend a 350th Anniversary Visit to Morning Foods Limited in Crewe, Cheshire, before heading to H J Lea Oakes Limited, Malpas.
  • England's Lionesses will make their way down The Mall to Buckingham Palace with a victory parade to mark their historic Euros 2025 win.
Hardworking Princess Anne

Otherwise, it's fairly quiet engagement-wise. 

Princess Anne – our hardworking queen! – is set for a number of outings. 

Kicking things off, the Princess Royal, as Vice Patron of the British Horse Society, will visit Stable Mates Plus and the Aintree Equestrian Centre, Liverpool. She will later attend a 350th Anniversary Visit to Morning Foods Limited in Crewe, Cheshire, before heading to H J Lea Oakes Limited, Malpas.

Princess Anne wearing sunglasses© Getty
Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, is set for a number of outings today

Watch this space…

Royal family LIVE: The Lioness victory parade makes its way to Buckingham Palace

Good morning, royal fans, and happy Tuesday!

It's a big day today with the news that our Lioness champions are set for an exciting victory parade in central London following their historic Euros 2025 win. The special Homecoming event will begin with an open-top bus procession along The Mall, followed by a live celebration stage event in front of Buckingham Palace.

Sadly, no royals will be in attendance, but we're sure some might be watching from home!

