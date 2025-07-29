Royal family LIVE: Lionesses set for major Buckingham Palace celebration

Good morning, royal fans, and happy Tuesday!

It's a big day today with the news that our Lioness champions are set for an exciting victory parade in central London following their historic Euros 2025 win. The special Homecoming event will begin with an open-top bus procession along The Mall, followed by a live celebration stage event in front of Buckingham Palace.

Sadly, no royals will be in attendance, but we're sure some might be watching from home!