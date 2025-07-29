Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Midsomer Murders and Slow Horses actors join season 2 of 'addictive' detective drama Bergerac
close-up of man standing in front of police officer© Colin Hutton / UKTV

Midsomer Murders and Slow Horses actors join season 2 of 'addictive' detective drama

Bergerac, starring Damien Molony, returns in 2026

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Filming is officially underway for the second season of U&Original's hit detective series, Bergerac, which is a reboot of the original 1980s BBC show starring John Nettles

Damien Molony (The Split, Brassic) leads the cast in the title role of Jim Bergerac, and is joined by a stellar line-up of stars for the new six-part series, which is penned by Toby Whithouse alongside Ashley Sanders, Emilie Robson and Faebian Averies.

Adrian Edmondson (Rain Dogs, Midsomer Murders) and Lesley Sharp (Red Eye, Before We Die) have landed roles in the new episodes. While Adrian will play Nigel, a love interest for Zoë Wanamaker's Charlie, Leslie is set to star as Monica. 

split image of black and white male actor headshot next to blonde female actor headshot
Adrian Edmondson and Lesley Sharp have joined season two

Other new cast members joining season two

Camilla Beeput (The Tower, Hijack) has also joined the cast in the role of Jim's new love interest, Nicola.

Meanwhile, Turlough Convery (Sanditon, Slow Horses) will play Michael, alongside Jonathan Aris (Red Eye, His Dark Materials) as Richard Gibbon, Charles Dale (Casualty, Sherwood) as Ian, Georgina Rich (Heartstopper, Industry) as Ruth and Denzel Baidoo (Restless, Suspicion) as Andy.

black and white headshot of male actor© UKTV
Turlough Convery will play Michael

Returning cast members

Reprising their roles alongside Damien in the new series are Zoë Wanamaker (My Family) as Charlie Hungerford, Robert Gilbert (Big Boys) as Barney Crozier, Chloé Sweetlove (The Crow Girl) as Kim Bergerac, Sasha Behar (Unforgotten) as Uma Dalal, Celine Arden (Obsession) as Kara Molloy and Luke Nunn (Grantchester) as Simon Calvert.

Zoë Wanamaker in Bergerac© UKTV
Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford

Why I'll be watching season 2

Damien Molony had big boots to fill when he signed up to play the iconic Jim Bergerac, who was previously portrayed by British acting icon John Nettles in the BBC series.

While The Split star's portrayal of the tortured but talented detective is certainly different, his performance is fresh and engaging.

Damien Molony in Bergerac© Colin Hutton
Damien Molony plays the title role

This modern reimagining is a thoroughly enjoyable watch, and has all the hallmarks of a binge-worthy detective series: a gripping murder mystery, plenty of intrigue and compelling cast performances. 

If season two is anything like the first, it will be well worth watching. 

What to expect from Bergerac season two

Season two finds Jim Bergerac starting to put his life back together, while his mother-in-law, Charlie Hungerford, has a new man in her life. 

The synopsis continues: "Jim's even tentatively dating, with Kim's encouragement, although it's a big step for him. But then he meets Nicola, a visitor to Jersey, and they connect. Could this be the start of something for Jim?

Damien Molony in Bergerac© UKTV
Filming for season two is underway

"However, before the relationship even has time to blossom, Jim is pulled back into his next big case. When the groom at a wedding reception on the island is found murdered in his hotel room, the wedding party comes under intense suspicion and scrutiny. Jim will have to decipher the victim’s cryptic last words from his speech if he is ever going to bring the killer to justice. And when Jim starts to unravel old secrets, more skeletons come to light, making this his most intricate case yet."

When will season two be released?

Season two is scheduled to air in 2026. Filming is currently underway in Jersey. 

In the meantime, viewers can watch all episodes of season one for free on U.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season one?

