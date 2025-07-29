Netflix's hit crime thriller Untamed teases 'uncomfortable' future twist

Were you one of the 24.6 million viewers who tuned into Netflix's mystery crime thriller Untamed? Well, you'll be pleased to know that the six‑episode miniseries, starring Eric Bana as National Parks Service agent Kyle Turner, has been renewed for a second season – and there's an "uncomfortable" twist in store.

Netflix's six-parter landed on 17 July 2025, and has since remained the number one TV show globally on the streamer, according to Flix Patrol.

Untamed follows Kyle (Eric Bana), a special agent in an elite branch of the National Parks Service, as he investigates a brutal murder on the grounds of California's Yosemite.

Read on to find out everything we know about season two.

What to expect from Untamed season 2?

Created by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, the second series promises viewers a "whole new mystery" as park veteran Kyle takes on fresh investigations, according to Netflix Tudum.

Mark said: "Elle and I envisioned it as a stand-alone, six episodes. But then the more that we got into it, it was just such a great cast… it was just like, 'Oh yeah, how do we keep this going?'"

© RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner

At the end of the first season, we see Kyle solve one of the most disturbing murders of his career, leaving Yosemite as he lets go of years of emotional baggage – including the death of his son, Caleb.

In keeping with real-life ISB agents who travel from park to park, season two will see Kyle tackle another case after working through various national parks.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Season one is set in Yosemite

While the name of the new park remains under wraps, Elle added: "Our theme has been that this park is our main character, this park is sort of alive."

She continued: "We do want to maintain that thread. Whichever park we choose will be a character and it will kind of play a role in Turner’s emotional frame of mind."

© RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX With a new park comes a new challenge for Kyle

As for what we can expect from Kyle, Mark said: "Turner was so comfortable in Yosemite. And now, [we're] putting Kyle on his back foot, making him very uncomfortable…

He continued: "This time, we get to follow Turner into a park and let him lead us, and we stumble along with him as he’s kind of finding his way."

Who will return in the new season?

As Kyle Turner explores the new park and its inhabitants, Mark hinted that the upcoming season will introduce a fresh set of intriguing characters who will both help and challenge him.

© RICARDO HUBBS/NETFLIX Returning cast members have yet to be announced

When asked about the return of familiar faces from Yosemite, Mark remained coy, saying: "In an ideal world, we would be able to pull something off."

What have the cast said about the season renewal?

Star of the show Eric Bana released a statement that read: "I am absolutely thrilled that we get the chance to bring another season of UNTAMED to life.

"The response to Season 1 has been a testament to the incredible effort by our crew to deliver something truly unique. I can't wait to take Kyle on his next journey. Massive thanks to Netflix, John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television and our fans."