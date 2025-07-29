Victoria Starmer looks undeniably royal in Chanel-style jacket - shop the look

All eyes were on Victoria Starmer as she joined her husband, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, for a meeting with Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday.

The 52-year-old former solicitor exuded elegance in a Chanel-inspired jacket by London-based label Saint+Sofia, reminiscent of styles worn by the likes of the Princess of Wales.

AT A GLANCE Victoria Starmer wore Saint+Sofia's Ashby jacket

The cropped tweed jacket is similar to the iconic styles by French fashion house Chanel

She styled it with a pleated midi skirt

© Getty Images Keir and Victoria Starmer met with President Trump in Scotland

Victoria's Ashby Jacket is handmade from a cotton fabric with a sophisticated bouclé finish. It features a fitted cut with a button down front and contemporary distressed edges.

The Prime Minister's wife chose a chic cream shade but it's also available in five other prints and colours, from navy to a black and white check.

It retails for £249/$249 and is available in an inclusive range of sizes from a UK 6-22.

EXACT MATCH: Saint+Sofia Ashby Jacket £249/$249 at Saint+Sofia

Victoria completed her tonal outfit with the Eliza Pleated Skirt in cream, also by Saint+Sofia. The A-line midi has a classic flared silhouette that's so flattering. Retailing for £149, it's cut with a flat waistband before falling into box pleats.

The mum-of-two accessorised with matching heels, fresh-faced makeup and her signature blow dry.

She made headlines following the meeting after Trump publicly called her "a great woman and highly respected". Later adding " I respect [Starmer] much more today than I did before because I just met his wife and family. He's got a perfect wife and that's never easy to achieve."

Victoria has had some standout fashion moments since her husband took the helm of the country, from the chic polka dot two-piece by Edeline Lee she wore to London Fashion Week to the sequin‑embellished Needle & Thread gown she wore for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, and the orange midi dress by ME+EM she chose for their arrival at Number 10.

© WPA Pool, Getty Victoria is fast becoming a style icon

The Princess of Wales is likely one of her style inspirations as they appear to share a very similar taste. Her outfits wouldn't look out of place on the 43-year-old royal, and this most recent ensemble particularly is not dissimilar to the pleated dress worn by Kate at the Wimbledon final this summer.

If you love Victoria's jacket but your budget is a little lower, I love the white bouclé Ripley jacket that's just dropped back in stock at Phase Eight. They also have a similar pleated midi skirt.