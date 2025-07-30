Call the Midwife's Helen George lands exciting new role away from show

Call the Midwife star Helen George has landed an exciting new role away from the BBC period drama. The actress will perform in Richmond Theatre's upcoming pantomime production of Cinderella.

The 41-year-old will play the Fairy Godmother in the show, which also stars theatre actor Charlie Stemp as Buttons and Basil Brush as Baron Basil.

The news was announced by the Richmond Theatre on their official social media page. "We are delighted to announce the first of our sparkling cast for this year's pantomime, Cinderella!" penned the caption, before detailing which roles the cast would be playing.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement, with one person writing: "What a great cast!!" while another added: "Panto season is defrosting! Need to see the Legend Bail Brush."

A third fan penned: "Incredible cast."

The pantomime runs from 6 December through to 4 January next year.

With an impressive list of theatre credits behind her, there's no doubt that Helen will delight audiences as the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming pantomime production. Having starred in an array of on-stage productions, including My Cousin Rachel and The King and I, Helen has proved herself to be a versatile performer.



Helen's other theatre roles

Cinderella isn't Helen's first theatre role. The actress has performed on stage several times over the course of her career, including in the Dominion Theatre's production of The King and I last year.

© Dave Benett Helen starred in The King & I last year

She's also starred in the UK tour of My Cousin Rachel, as well as productions of After Miss Julie, Love in Idleness, The Woman in White, and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Helen's role in Call the Midwife

Helen is set to reprise her role as Nurse Trixie in the upcoming 15th season of Call the Midwife, which returns in December with a two-part Christmas special.

Following the festive episodes, which are set in both Poplar and Hong Kong as senior members of Nonnatus House staff embark on a mercy mission across the world, the show will return with its 15th season in 2026.

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney Helen plays Trixie Aylward in Call the Midwife

The new episodes open in 1971, with several of the ladies embracing Women's Lib and burning their bras outside Nonnatus House, according to the synopsis.

It continues: "As the year unfolds, we see the team handle cases including premature birth, placenta previa, kidney cancer, tuberculosis and slavery."

© BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney The show will return with a Christmas special and brand new series

Fans can also look forward to a prequel spin-off series set during World War Two, and an upcoming film, which will be set overseas in 1972 and feature iconic characters from the show.

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.