Netflix viewers issue verdict on Happy Gilmore 2 as sequel drops

Netflix viewers have hailed Happy Gilmore 2 as "excellent," saying the sequel film starring Adam Sandler was worth the 30-year wait.

The sports comedy follows the titular hot-headed golfer as he returns to the sport to pay for his daughter Vienna's ballet school. It comes almost 30 years after the original film in 1996, which followed Happy Gilmore as an aspiring hockey player who unexpectedly discovers his talent for professional golf.

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said: "If you need a pick-me-up, Happy Gilmore 2 is the perfect weekend watch. Adam Sandler's long-awaited sequel has been out for less than a week and has been sitting at Netflix's number one spot ever since. With laughs, nostalgia and the Hollywood actor back in his element, it's no wonder everyone's tuning in."

Taking to social media, viewers praised the sequel as "excellent" and "super cheesy".

One person wrote: "@AdamSandler and co. Have done a fantastic job with Happy Gilmore 2! Excellent film!" while another added: "HappyGilmore2 is a solid flick. Very much worth the wait."

© Scott Yamano/Netflix Adam Sandler reprises his role as Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2

A third fan penned: "Honestly, I loved #HappyGilmore2. Great nod to the first film. Tons of cameos. Super corny. Super cheesy. But I'm totally here for it," while another remarked: "As over the top and ridiculous as you'd expect, and I loved every second of it!"

What is Happy Gilmore 2 about?

The film picks up 30 years after the first and sees Happy Gilmore return to golf, having left the sport following a tragic accident, in an attempt to raise money for his daughter Vienna to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris.

Who stars in Happy Gilmore 2?

Reprising their roles alongside Adam Sandler are Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Ben Stiller (Zoolander) and Christopher McDonald (Hacks).

Meanwhile, some fresh faces have joined the cast, including Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Blake Clark (50 First Dates) and Adam's real-life daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler.

© Courtesy of Netflix Ben Stiller as Hal L. in Happy Gilmore 2

One character from the original film who doesn't appear in the sequel is Happy's mentor Chubbs, played by the late Carl Weathers, who passed away aged 76 in 2024.

However, Lavell Crawford (Breaking Bad, American Ultra) has joined the cast as Chubbs' son, Slim.

Cameos in Happy Gilmore 2

Viewers can also expect to see cameos from various athletes and golfers, including golfing legend John Daly, football players Travis Kelce and Reggie Bush, as well as music stars Post Malone and Eminem.

© Scott Yamano/Netflix Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka appear in the film

Other professional golfers who appear in the film include Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson Dechambeau, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Fred Couples and more.

Happy Gilmore 2 is available to stream on Netflix.