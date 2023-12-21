Sarah Jessica Parker waves goodbye to New York as she shares exciting update with husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker is getting ready for a big moment in her career far away from home, and she can't wait!

The Sex and the City star, along with her husband Matthew Broderick, is taking her hugely successful play, Plaza Suite, to London in January, following its run in America.

The Carrie Bradshaw actress took to Instagram this week to share a new update, where she waved goodbye to New York City and said hello to the UK's capital ahead of the first show.

VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker shares glimpse inside her NYC home

The photo series featured several snapshots taken in London, as well as one in New York City, and read: "Back in rehearsals for our London run of @plazasuitebway The skyline as I see it everyday. From our rehearsal studios at @mtc_nyc Soon new skylines, new beautiful theatre @savoytheatreldn new audiences and new memories. 'Pack up the luggage la la la…' Goodbye NY, hello London. X, SJ."

Sarah's fans were quick to comment on the post, with many excited about the play's new home. One wrote: "London is so lucky!! The savoy is absolutely stunning. Hope you get to see Sunset Boulevard when you get there before it moves out of your new home. I am still thinking about it! A must see!!!" while another commented: "Have our tickets ready and waiting...so looking forward to seeing the play xxxx."

Plaza Suite's synopsis reads: "A hilarious and razor-sharp look at love and marriage that took Broadway audiences by storm, don’t miss your once-in-a-lifetime chance to see these two world-class actors play three different couples who stay in one iconic hotel room."

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker with her entire family

Sarah and Matthew have been together since 1991 and got married in 1997. The couple share three children, son James, 20, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 14.

The close-knit family live in a beautiful townhouse in New York's West Village, and Sarah has been named the 'Queen of the West Village' by locals. While the star and her family are relatively private, she occasionally opens up about her personal life.

© Shannon Finney Sarah and Matthew Broderick are taking their play, Plaza Suite, to London

This year, the 58-year-old sat down to talk about the dynamics at her home with Bruce Bozzi for iHeart podcast Table for Two. While chatting about family meals. she revealed that they were all home bodies, preferring to cook every night and foregoing the desire to go out or order in. "We cook every night," the Hocus Pocus star said.

© Jared Siskin Sarah and Matthew live in NYC

"It's a source of huge amount of pride for everybody. But it's also mystifying because we just don't order in as a family. "And on the rare occasion we have… we always hear [of] other families, they do it and then one kid orders from this place and one kid [from another], it's so confusing…But we really do cook 5 to 6 nights a week for sure. We try to always have a Sunday dinner – we invite people."

© Instagram Sarah outside her home in NYC

Elsewhere in their conversation, the actress and mom-of-three described raising her children to work hard for the things they want while still having access to what they need. "I think it's a great way of living for children that their needs are met – to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," Sarah said.

"But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.