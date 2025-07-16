Nordstrom sale: What Princess Kate would buy, as predicted by a shopping editor

I've been shopping royal style for five years, and have been writing about it for nearly two decades, so whenever a new sale drops it's my natural instinct to start scanning for royal-approved brands.

Case in point: Nordstrom's Anniversary sale deals and blink-and-you'll-miss-them clearance discounts on Princess Kate-loved labels.

It's hard not to think, "Oooooh, Kate would wear that!" every time I see a chic belted midi or shirt dress, discreet-but-luxe-looking jewelry or a timeless coat or leather purse. At this point knowing all about Princess Kate's wardrobe - from which brands she wears to how she styles them - is second nature to me.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Kate's faves range from luxury labels to affordable brands

So, I've put my expertise to the test to search through scores of brands and thousands of deals in the big Nordstrom sale to predict which ones the Princess of Wales would shop.

I've narrowed them down to spotlight only the brands that Kate loves and which pieces are the best to shop now, whether summer-ready looks, beauty buys and key wardrobe staples to carry you into fall.

I scanned both the limited-time Anniversary Sale - it ends on August 3 - and the up-to-60% off clearance styles to find no fewer than a dozen of Kate's most-worn brands for less. Then I chose the pieces and products that I think are the ones she'd love.

My conclusion? The Nordstrom sale is a must-shop for Princess Kate fans, with big discounts on Kate's top designers, from sporty pieces from Sweaty Betty and Barbour, jewelry from Monica Vinader, lxuury bags from Mulberry and and surprisingly affordable royal brands from LK Bennett, Topshop and Boden.

So if you love a great royal look (and a great big discount!), keep scrolling to see what Princess Kate brands are on sale at Nordstrom right now, and which pieces I recommend you shop for "copy Kate" style before they sell out

How I chose the best royal-inspired Nordstrom deals

Princess Kate's brands: Princess of Wales has worn all of those included a numerous times and have her royal approval, from her luxury labels to the affordable ones.

In stock: There's nothing more disappointing than clicking on a link and discovering your sizes isn't available or there's not stock left, so there's good availablitly on all my picks at time of publishing.

So get ready to add to basket with my top Kate-inspired picks in the Nordstrom Sale…

Shop Kate's brands in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

1/ 12 © Getty Images Barbour Every British royal loves a good jacket, and outdoor specialists Barbour even has multiple royal warrants. Kate has at least three Barbour jackets in her wardrobe, but there's a Barbour look for everyone. Plan ahead for cooler weather by grabbing one on sale right now. My Nordstrom sale pick: Barbour Camilla Waterproof Trench Coat, reduced from $475 to $299 for the Anniversary Sale. It’s timeless and chic, and comes in both beige and navy blue.

2/ 12 © WireImage LK Bennett Princess Kate’s LK Bennett sun hat took center stage at Wimbledon this summer, but the royal has been wearing the British brand for nearly two decades. She was first spotted wearing the affordable brand back in the early 2000s. My Nordstrom sale pick: LK Bennett Felicity Short Sleeve Gathered Waist Cotton Dress, $195 (40% off). I could see Princess Kate wearing this pretty summer dress - the demure midi length is perfect for casual royal occasions.

4/ 12 © Getty Kiehl's Since 1851 Kiehl's is among Princess Kate's go-to beauty products - in the past she has famously used Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, $26 for keeping her hair frizz-free - and the premium apothecary brand can be found at Nordstrom. My Nordstrom sale pick: Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer, $65 (After Sale: $100). This body lotion is so lush, and buying the XXL 33oz bottle gets you more for less.



5/ 12 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Max Mara The Princess of Wales joins some famous fans of Max Mara's quiet luxury, from Adele to Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie. My Nordstrom sale pick: Max Mara Hoyo Cotton Belted Shirtdress, $903 (30% off), which is a Princess Kate-worthy piece you may want to shop very quickly. The Max Mara sale seems to be pretty popular with shoppers, and the designer pieces are selling fast...

6/ 12 © Karwai Tang Mulberry British luxury brand Mulberry is a key player in the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe, from crossbody styles to clutches - in fact and one of the earliest sightings of Kate wearing a Mulberry bag was back in 2008. The bags are iconic investment pieces that will be in style for a lifetime, and they're rarely on sale. My Nordstrom sale pick: Mulberry Medium Soft Bayswater Grained Leather Satchel, $1,595 (20% off). Kate already has the tote and clutches from the Bayswater collection, so this would be a perfect fit for her wardrobe.

7/ 12 © Getty Images Michael Kors Michael Kors is another American designer in the British royal's wardrobe - she has worn the popular label to official engagements and even to drop off her kids at school. My Nordstrom sale pick: Michael Kors Collection Soutache Lace Circle Skirt, $1,400 (64% off). Some of Kate's prettiest looks have been in lace, and she'd look lovely in this high-waisted silk-lined skirt from Michael Kors's Spring 2025 collection.

8/ 12 © Getty Images Monica Vinader Monica Vinader is one of Princess Kate's go-to jewelry brands – she has been spotted wearing the 'Siren' earrings at least seven times! - as well as pieces from the 'Nura' (above) and Riva' ranges. The Nordstrom sale has some seriously gorgeous pieces she'd love. My Nordstrom sale pick: Monica Vinader Nura Freshwater Pearl Drop Earrings, $89.99 (After Sale: $138). These earrings in the Anniversary Sale are so much like the ones Kate wears, and they're from her favorite Monica Vinader 'Nura' collection.

9/ 12 © Shutterstock Reiss Kate has been a fan of British brand Reiss for at least a decade, and has worn everything from turtlenecks to blazers from the label. She even wore a Reiss look following father-in-law King Charles's coronation. My Nordstrom sale pick: Reiss Millie One-Button Blazer, $315.99 (After Sale: $475). For copy Kate style you can't go wrong with a tailored Reiss jacket like this one in a beautiful color.

10/ 12 © WireImage Sorel A decent pair of boots are a must for chilly climates! Kate favors SOREL for her cold-weather footwear, and the brand makes year-round styles, too. My Nordstrom sale pick: SOREL Caribou Royal Waterproof Boot $99.99 (55% off), which has a combination of a great discount and solid ratings - plus, well, it even has 'royal' in the name! Perfect to unleash your inner all-terrain Princess.



11/ 12 Sweaty Betty Princess Kate is a big fan of the activewear label Sweaty Betty, particularly their collaboration with New Balance. We've heard she likes to wear their leggings, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle is an avid Sweaty Betty wearer too. My Nordstrom sale pick: Sweaty Betty All Day Active Leggings from $49.99 (43% off). The activewear brand doesn't just have royal approval. Shoppers are calling these leggings "comfy and long lasting".

12/ 12 © UK Press via Getty Images Topshop Affordable brand Topshop is a fave of Kate, having worn it when pregnant with Prince George, on royal tours, and to public engagements in the UK too. My Nordstrom sale pick: Topshop Floral One-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $74.99 (25% off). Princess Kate looks amazing in one-shouldered gowns, and this dress' print reminds me of the tropical print look she wore to the Caribbean.