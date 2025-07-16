Nordstrom sale: What Princess Kate would buy, as predicted by a shopping editor

I've been shopping royal style for five years, and have been writing about it for nearly two decades, so whenever a new sale drops it's my natural instinct to start scanning for royal-approved brands.
Case in point: Nordstrom's Anniversary sale deals and blink-and-you'll-miss-them clearance discounts on Princess Kate-loved labels.
It's hard not to think, "Oooooh, Kate would wear that!" every time I see a chic belted midi or shirt dress, discreet-but-luxe-looking jewelry or a timeless coat or leather purse. At this point knowing all about Princess Kate's wardrobe - from which brands she wears to how she styles them - is second nature to me.
So, I've put my expertise to the test to search through scores of brands and thousands of deals in the big Nordstrom sale to predict which ones the Princess of Wales would shop.
I've narrowed them down to spotlight only the brands that Kate loves and which pieces are the best to shop now, whether summer-ready looks, beauty buys and key wardrobe staples to carry you into fall.
I scanned both the limited-time Anniversary Sale - it ends on August 3 - and the up-to-60% off clearance styles to find no fewer than a dozen of Kate's most-worn brands for less. Then I chose the pieces and products that I think are the ones she'd love.
My conclusion? The Nordstrom sale is a must-shop for Princess Kate fans, with big discounts on Kate's top designers, from sporty pieces from Sweaty Betty and Barbour, jewelry from Monica Vinader, lxuury bags from Mulberry and and surprisingly affordable royal brands from LK Bennett, Topshop and Boden.
So if you love a great royal look (and a great big discount!), keep scrolling to see what Princess Kate brands are on sale at Nordstrom right now, and which pieces I recommend you shop for "copy Kate" style before they sell out
How I chose the best royal-inspired Nordstrom deals
Princess Kate's brands: Princess of Wales has worn all of those included a numerous times and have her royal approval, from her luxury labels to the affordable ones.
Kate style: For each Kate-approved brand, I selected Palace-ready pieces that are most like the looks that she wears, from dresses to accessories.
In stock: There's nothing more disappointing than clicking on a link and discovering your sizes isn't available or there's not stock left, so there's good availablitly on all my picks at time of publishing.
So get ready to add to basket with my top Kate-inspired picks in the Nordstrom Sale…
Shop Kate's brands in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Barbour
Every British royal loves a good jacket, and outdoor specialists Barbour even has multiple royal warrants. Kate has at least three Barbour jackets in her wardrobe, but there's a Barbour look for everyone. Plan ahead for cooler weather by grabbing one on sale right now.
Kiehl's is among Princess Kate's go-to beauty products - in the past she has famously used Kiehl's Crème with Silk Groom, $26 for keeping her hair frizz-free - and the premium apothecary brand can be found at Nordstrom.
British luxury brand Mulberry is a key player in the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe, from crossbody styles to clutches - in fact and one of the earliest sightings of Kate wearing a Mulberry bag was back in 2008. The bags are iconic investment pieces that will be in style for a lifetime, and they're rarely on sale.
Monica Vinader is one of Princess Kate's go-to jewelry brands – she has been spotted wearing the 'Siren' earrings at least seven times! - as well as pieces from the 'Nura' (above) and Riva' ranges. The Nordstrom sale has some seriously gorgeous pieces she'd love.
Kate has been a fan of British brand Reiss for at least a decade, and has worn everything from turtlenecks to blazers from the label. She even wore a Reiss look following father-in-law King Charles's coronation.
My Nordstrom sale pick: Reiss Millie One-Button Blazer, $315.99 (After Sale: $475). For copy Kate style you can't go wrong with a tailored Reiss jacket like this one in a beautiful color.
Sorel
A decent pair of boots are a must for chilly climates! Kate favors SOREL for her cold-weather footwear, and the brand makes year-round styles, too.
Princess Kate is a big fan of the activewear label Sweaty Betty, particularly their collaboration with New Balance. We've heard she likes to wear their leggings, and sister-in-law Meghan Markle is an avid Sweaty Betty wearer too.