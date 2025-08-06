All Creatures Great and Small fans will love 'binge-worthy' period drama adored by viewers

All Creatures Great and Small fans, listen up! If you're on the hunt for a cosy drama series to fill the gap while you wait for season six, The Doctor Blake Mysteries might just be what you're looking for.

Just like the Channel 5 period drama, the series follows an episodic, character-driven narrative about a medical professional solving cases in a small town. While James Herriot of All Creatures Great and Small sticks to animal-related problems, the titular Doctor Blake takes on murder mysteries as the on-call police surgeon.

But just like Siegfried Farnon and Mrs Hall's will-they-won't-they romance, fans can expect a simmering relationship between Dr Lucien Blake and his housekeeper, Jean Beazley.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "There's nothing like curling up on the sofa after a long day and watching a cosy crime drama, and Australian-set The Doctor Blake Mysteries is the perfect choice for those searching for their next binge-watch."

WATCH: Have you seen the latest season of All Creatures Great and Small

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out all you need to know about the show.

© 2013 ITV Studios What is The Doctor Blake Mysteries about? Set in the late 1950s, the series follows Australian Second World War veteran Doctor Lucien Blake as he returns home to Ballarat after 30 years to take over not only his late father's medical practice but also the role of on-call police surgeon, which sees him solve murder mysteries in the town. In the very first episode, the body of a girl from the local reform school is found in the lake, and Chief Superintendent Matthew Lawson immediately suspects a local gang of troublemakers is responsible. However, Blake isn't convinced and teams up with district nurse Mattie O'Brien to dig a little deeper into the investigation.

© 2013 ITV Studios Who stars in The Doctor Blake Mysteries? Craig McLachlan (Neighbours) stars in the title role as Dr. Lucien Blake. He's joined by Nadine Garner (City Homicide) as Jean Beazley, Cate Wolfe (Offspring) as Matilda "Mattie" O'Brien, Joel Tobeck (Tangle) as Chief Superintendent Matthew Lawson and Rick Donald (Educators) as Constable Daniel Parks. Other cast members include Sara Gleeson, Charlie Cousins, Belinda McClory and John Wood.

What have viewers said about the show? The show appears to be a favourite among cosy crime drama fans, with many praising the show on social media. One person wrote: "#TheDoctorBlakeMysteries is a superb production. Love the attention to detail with props etc; the script writers are brilliant; the actors are excellent. #CraigMcLachlan captures the flawed & caring doctor perfectly. Fantastic show & totally binge worthy," while another added: "One of the best Australian series ever produced. Craig McLachlan is the perfect Dr. Blake and is a believable character, flaws and all! The historic locations of Ballarat and the outstanding dressing of the cast and attention to detail add to the realistic 1950s feel of this excellent drama." A third also applauded leading star Craig's performance, adding: "Throughout this series, Craig McLachlan has been superb. His tour de force portrayal of tortured, brilliant, complicated Lucien Blake is a revelation."