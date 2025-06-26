All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shelton shares new look at very different role away from show

Rachel Shenton has shared a new trailer for the upcoming horror film, The Strangers – Chapter 2, which is a sequel to the 2024 remake of the cult classic.

The All Creatures Great and Small actress stars alongside Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, who leads the cast as Maya, while Rachel plays her sister, Debbie.

Sharing the new clip on Instagram, Rachel penned: "Watch the new trailer for #TheStrangersMovie – Chapter 2. In theatres September 26."

© John Armour/Lionsgate Madelaine Petsch stars as Maya in The Strangers

What to expect from the film

The sequel sees the return of The Strangers, who are "more brutal and relentless than ever" after learning that Maya survived and set out to finish what they started.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Rachel Shenton plays Debbie

The official logline continues: "With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way."