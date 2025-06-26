Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shelton shares new look at very different role away from show
Rachel appears in the upcoming horror prequel, The Strangers – Chapter 2

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Rachel Shenton has shared a new trailer for the upcoming horror film, The Strangers – Chapter 2, which is a sequel to the 2024 remake of the cult classic. 

The All Creatures Great and Small actress stars alongside Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch, who leads the cast as Maya, while Rachel plays her sister, Debbie. 

Sharing the new clip on Instagram, Rachel penned: "Watch the new trailer for #TheStrangersMovie – Chapter 2. In theatres September 26."

Madelaine Petsch as Maya in The Stranger© John Armour/Lionsgate
Madelaine Petsch stars as Maya in The Strangers

What to expect from the film

The sequel sees the return of The Strangers, who are "more brutal and relentless than ever" after learning that Maya survived and set out to finish what they started. 

Rachel Shenton 'The Strangers: Chapter 1' Los Angeles Premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 8 May 2024© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rachel Shenton plays Debbie

The official logline continues: "With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way."

