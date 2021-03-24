Great British Menu: who are the judges Are you looking forward to the cooking show?

The hit cooking show Great British Menu, which will see chefs compete under the theme of British innovation, is finally back on our screens on BBC Two on Wednesday - and we can't wait to see what the talented competitors cook up! But who will be judging their tasty dishes? Meet the judges here...

MORE: Viewers saying the same thing about Dizzee Rascal on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

Rachel Khoo

It was confirmed that Rachel would be joining the show for 2021. The chef, who previously starred in Little Paris Kitchen, opened up about joining the popular show, telling the BBC: "I am delighted to be taking on the role of judge at the Great British Menu! We have some extraordinary chefs in the UK and the programme does a great job of showcasing that homegrown talent. I’m so proud to be part of the series and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store."

Rachel is the newest judge to join the show

Oliver Peyton OBE

Restauranteur Oliver is a staple of the hit show, having appeared on the Great British Menu since 2016! He is also the founder of bakery chain Peyton and Byrne, and has written two cookbooks, The National Cookbook: Recipes from the National Dining Rooms at the National Gallery and British Baking.

MORE: Fans are saying same thing about Daisy Ridley's appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off

MORE: The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Who is Nick Grimshaw dating?

Oliver has been a judge on the show since 2006

Matthew Fort

Food critic Matthew completes the trio. The former Food and Drink editor of The Guardian has also presented shows including The Good Food's Market Kitchen and Eating up Italy: Voyages on a Vespa. He has also received awards for his work including Glenfiddich Food Writer of the Year and The Restaurateurs Association Food Writer of the Year.

Matthew is a celebrated food and drink writer

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.