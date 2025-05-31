Jennifer Hudson's awkward on-air blunder with famous guest sparks fan reaction

Jennifer Hudson suffered an awkward interaction with guest Eddie Murphy during Thursday's installment of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

The actor joined the host on her eponymous hit series to discuss how his son, Eric, had secretly married his partner, Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin, after four years together.

However, following the conversation, viewers debated that Jennifer "didn't listen" to Eddie's responses properly. "Are you going to sing at your son's… Or is it your daughter's wedding, right?," asked the host.

Eddie shared that it was his son who had tied the knot two weeks ago. "They went off. Everybody was making the big wedding plans, then they decided they wanted to do something quiet, with just the two of them, and they got married," he shared.

"Now Martin doesn't have to pay for the big wedding now."

Jennifer then proceeded to ask again whether Eddie sang at the wedding. "No, they didn't have a wedding," he replied.

"Oh no?," questioned Jennifer.

The actor continued: "No, they went off and got married in the church. They just had the two of them and the preacher. They had a quiet little thing.

"I think we'll have a big party or something, they ran off and got married."

The talk show host then asked whether Eddie would sing at a future wedding. "Will I sing at the wedding? No, I ain't singing," he replied.

However, the interaction ignited a debate on social media as fans critiqued Jennifer's hosting skills. "The man said they went off just the two of them went off and got married. She's gonna then ask him, 'Did you sing at the wedding.' Baby, pay attention, omg," penned one user.

"Omg, I didn't even notice she didn't have cards. She needs them bad!," added another fan.

"She doesn't listen to a single thing people say," penned a third user.

A final comment read: "She asked him THREE times, 'Are you going to sing?' WOMAN THEY ARE ALREADY MARRIED MY GOD."

The show

Back in April, The Jennifer Hudson Show received a Webby Award for its most popular segment, the Spirit Tunnel, in the category of "Social Video Short Form — Television & Film."

Jennifer took to Instagram to celebrate the news, writing: "Ahhhh!!! Our first Webby Award! Congratulations to our entire @jenniferhudsonshow team for winning the Webby for Social Video Short Form for Television & Film!"

She continued: "I am so proud. Y'all continue to amaze me each and every day. Season 4, here we come!!"