Friday Night Lights heartthrob Taylor Kitsch shares devastating update on long-awaited TV reboot

Love them or hate them, another TV reboot is coming our way.

In coming months, none other than Friday Night Lights will be joining the long list of beloved series to get the revival treatment, joining the likes of And Just Like That (may she rest in peace), One Day at a Time, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Girl Meets World, and Fuller House, among many, many others.

However, don't expect it to look all that much like the original 2006 show, which starred Connie Britton, Kyle Chandler, Aimee Teegarden, Mika Kelly, and Taylor Kitsch, and came to an end in 2011 after five seasons. Here's what we know.

© Getty Taylor as Tim and Minka as Lyla Garrity

No Tim Riggins

Taylor, who starred as heartthrob Tim Riggins, already confirmed he won't be part of the new show — even though he was asked.

Speaking with The Wrap at the red carpet premiere for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, he confessed: "I was asked to do it," but confirmed: "I'm not going back, no."

He added that he instead will be continuing his work with Howlers Ridge, a nonprofit retreat center in Bozeman, Montana, aimed at supporting veterans and those battling addiction.

© Getty Taylor and Connie on the show

"It's for veterans and people on the sober side of addiction," he shared of the program, which is in its third year. "Addiction runs through my family, it's affected my life on so many levels. And then, obviously, the veteran community, the SEAL community, and the veteran families have affected my life for the better."

© Getty FNL aired from 2006 to 2011

What other cast members have said

The Friday Night Lights reboot will feature members of the original crew — however only the creative one, including Peter Berg as director, Jason Katims as showrunner and Brian Grazer as executive producer, and it will instead feature a brand new cast.

Connie, who starred as Tami Taylor, speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, did say it would be "sort of odd" to have the original cast return to their characters. "I don't see them going back into that story, at least with this cast," she said, explaining: "We know we've already had a movie, we already had this TV show, and then if they were to do it again with like, a whole different iteration of it, I don't know. I would think that would be sort of odd."

© Getty Images The cast in 2008

What the reboot is about

Though it will feature a new cast, the reboot, which was first announced in December 2024, will still feature much of the same sentiment and concept of the original show.

The logline from Peacock reads: "The potential series takes place in the aftermath of a devastating hurricane, when a ragtag high school football team and their damaged interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship. Through their unexpected rise, the football team becomes a beacon of light for their town."