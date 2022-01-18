Connie Britton receives overwhelming support as she shares 'frightening' health update

Connie Britton was inundated with well-wishes and words of support after she shared an emotional health update on Instagram.

The White Lotus actress revealed she had been battling COVID-19 and she'd been so terrified of giving it to her young son, Eyob - who she calls Yoby - they'd gone to extreme and difficult measures to stay apart.

The mom-of-one told her legions of loyal social media followers that despite living under one roof, she's never felt so distant from her boy.

The photo of her snuggling her dog was accompanied by a lengthy caption which read: "I just got over COVID. Usually I’m pretty private but I wanted to share a little bit of my experience with y’all, particularly if you’re a parent trying to manage keeping your little ones negative in the same house, or vice versa. Because whooo that was not easy.

"When I tested positive I called my doctor in a panic and he broke it down for me. Masks. If you’re both masked and avoid face to face contact, that can keep the virus from spreading."

Connie said she was locked in her room with her dogs

Connie continued: "Of course avoiding face to face contact with your 10 year old is no easy feat (I can't imagine if I had a real little!). I basically stayed in my room (here seen with Merle, who along with my other 2 dogs, was great company) and told Yoby the kitchen was off limits. Then I could go in there masked and prepare meals for both us which we’d eat in separate rooms."

"Honestly the worst was not being able to hug or even make close eye contact with my son who has spent 1/5 of his life now upended from this pandemic. Kids, and all of us, have been living in fear of this thing for 2 years. And now mom has it!! And he might get it! So frightening."

Connie feared her son would catch it too

Connie then urged people to be safe, wear their masks and get the vaccine.

"So many lives have been lost, families have been ravaged, so much fear and suffering and loss over this thing. I am vaccinated and boosted and my case was so mild, if it wasn’t COVID I wouldn’t have missed a day of work.

"I was so grateful, having feared the damage, particularly to the lungs, that a bad case of COVID can do. This was the thing we’ve been running from in fear for 2 years. But I do believe my vaccines made it more mild.

"And my son's vaccines protected him and made it so he could go to school after an initial isolation as long as he was masked and remained negative, which was so much better for him than knocking around a house trying to avoid his mom like the literal plague!

Connie and Yoby lived separately but under one roof

She concluded: "Please do whatever you can to keep your immune system strong, stay masked, and get the vaccine. This is our job right now. And particularly do it for those who have to be out working and then go home and keep their kids safe. Let’s help each other be healthy and well."

Her message was met with applause but also with emotion as many said they were "in tears," and sent her prayers.

Others shared their relief that she and her son were ok and thanked her for sharing her experience.

