Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and wife Bianca share rare photo before 5th wedding anniversary

Luke Grimes, star of "Yellowstone," and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues, recently delighted their fans with a rare public display of affection.

Bianca took to her Instagram to share an intimate photo of the couple, capturing a tender moment that stands in contrast to their usually private approach to their relationship.

This glimpse into their personal life comes just ahead of Luke's exciting venture into music with the release of his new EP, "Pain Pills Or Pews."

The couple, approaching their fifth wedding anniversary on November 21, appeared blissfully in love in the shared photograph.

Bianca looked stunning in a plunging satin dress adorned with black, green, and white designs, complemented by gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

Her brunette hair, styled in voluptuous curls, cascaded over her shoulders, adding to the elegance of her ensemble.

Luke, known for his portrayal of Kayce Dutton on "Yellowstone," presented a more laid-back appearance. His outfit consisted of a classic plaid shirt, a pale blue denim jacket, and a brown trucker hat, epitomizing a relaxed, earthy vibe.

With a close-cropped beard and eyes closed, he leaned in for a sweet kiss with Bianca, who beamed at the camera, her joy unmistakable.

Captioning the photo with a simple yet heartfelt "My love" and a red heart emoji, Bianca's post quickly attracted attention and admiration from their fans.

Commenters were quick to express their delight, with one noting: "Beautiful, you look like such a happy couple," while another added: "You guys are so cute. God Bless you both Always."

The affection and happiness evident in the photo led one fan to remark on the couple's evident joy, suggesting that their love story "couldn't happen to a sweeter couple."

Another admirer playfully noted Bianca's luck in being with Luke, sharing a personal connection by revealing they lived within 50 miles of Luke during his early years in Dayton, Ohio.

The lovebirds look smitten

They concluded their comment with well-wishes, writing, "Good luck, blessings to the couple."

The details of Luke and Bianca's romance have largely remained a mystery, as the couple has maintained a level of privacy about their relationship.

They tied the knot in November 2018, but it wasn't until nearly a year later that Bianca shared the first photo of them together on Instagram.

Despite their discretion, Luke has openly expressed his deep affection and commitment to Bianca. In a conversation with USA Today, he romantically affirmed: "I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever."

Acknowledging his own imperfections, he continued, "I'm a flawed big ol' weird-ass man. She's the real angel here."

Bianca, celebrated for her modeling work, often shares glimpses of her life and travels for photoshoots on social media. Luke, on the other hand, has carved a successful path in the entertainment industry.

After starting his career with roles in small films in the mid- to late-2000s, he gained prominence with performances on HBO's "True Blood" and in Clint Eastwood's 2014 film "American Sniper," starring Bradley Cooper.

His role in the "50 Shades Of Grey" trilogy further solidified his acting credentials, but it's his role in "Yellowstone," alongside Kevin Costner, that has become his most notable success.

Recently, Luke has been channeling his creative energies into music, balancing his time between filming on set and his growing passion for songwriting and performing. His journey into music marks a new chapter in his already diverse career, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

