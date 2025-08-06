The Repair Shop viewers make urgent plea to BBC following shocking news

Viewers of BBC's hit show The Repair Shop have made an urgent plea to the broadcaster in light of the recent news about former host Jay Blades.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the 55-year-old has been charged with two counts of rape, after two separate charges related to controlling and coercive behaviour towards his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen, last year.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape

However, the show has continued without the star, airing its latest episode of the 14th series on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, fans have taken to social media to comment on the whole situation, with many people expressing a series of opinions, though seemingly all united by one common plea to the BBC.

Fans have had strong reactions

"Surely you must take The Repair Shop off now if the presenter is accused of physical rape," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, others had more questions, with one penning: "Will the BBC be pulling repeats of The Repair Shop now?" and another asked: "They're putting #therepairshop on? Jay Blades cut out?"

One person commented on the irony of the BBC's multiple scandals with high-profile presenters in the last couple of months: "BBC 1 just now introducing The Repair Shop just after promoting the new series of MasterChef which starts tomorrow," alluding to the controversies surrounding Greg Wallace and John Torode.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock John Torode and Gregg Wallace have also faced controversy this year

Others pointed out that the decisions seem to be strangely late, given the charges against Jay Blades last year: "Weird that Jay Blades has been brushed under the carpet while we've had non-stop coverage of Wallace."

Jay Blades has been charged with two counts of rape

A spokesperson from the West Mercia Police confirmed the news, saying: "Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape.

"He is due to appear at Telford magistrates' court on 13 August 2025."

© Getty Jay Blades will appear in court next week

The presenter was also arrested last May on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour, before being charged in September, then pleading not guilty in October.

The charges claim that Jay's behaviour had a "serious effect" on Lisa, "namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her".