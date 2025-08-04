'Gripping' 5-part thriller with All Creatures Great and Small star is going on my watchlist

5 has released a first look at its upcoming thriller series, The Rumour – and it's going straight on my watchlist.

Starring All Creatures Great and Small's Rachel Shenton, the series follows Joanna, who moves to a small town with her son Alfie in search of a fresh start. When a chilling rumour starts to circulate, Joanna uses the opportunity to bond with local mums and is quickly swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame.

The five-parter, based on the Sunday Times bestselling book by Lesley Kara, is billed as a "gripping exploration of how fear and curiosity can take root and how a single whisper can shatter everything".

Over the years, 5 has nailed the formula for addictive thrillers and is constantly expanding its slate of scripted shows. Not only does The Rumour boast an impressive cast, but who doesn't love a drama set in a small town with dark secrets?

WATCH: Rachel Shenton also starred in another 5 thriller, For Her Sins

HELLO!'s TV writer Abby Allen said: "Thrillers are having a huge moment right now – perhaps because they tap into our need to uncover secrets and let us play detective. The Rumour looks like another unmissable entry in the genre, and with Rachel Shenton and Emily Atack leading the way, it's bound to be a must-watch."

Keep reading for all we know about the show.

What to expect from The Rumour

The story centres around Joanna, who is desperate to outrun her past and relocates to the quiet town of Flinstead with her young son, Alfie, in search of a fresh start and a new home that promises peace. But beneath its quiet surface lies something more sinister.

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / 5 Rachel Shenton stars as Joanna, alongside Emily Atack as Debbie

The synopsis continues: "When she discovers a chilling rumour about a convicted child killer hiding in plain sight, Joanna seizes the chance to bond with the local mums by sharing it - unknowingly unleashing a wave of paranoia and suspicion. As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna is swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame.

"With trust eroding and fear spreading like wildfire, she begins to question not only the town's past but her own instincts. Who can she trust? And what will it cost her to find the truth?"

© 5 Broadcasting Limited / Clapperboard The series will air this autumn

The series is penned and executive produced by Giula Sandler (The House Across the Street, White House Farm), while Richard Clark (Doctor Who, Chemistry of Death, War of the Worlds) directs.

Who stars in The Rumour?

Rachel Shenton, also known for her roles in For Her Sins and Hollyoaks, leads the cast as Joanna, plays Joanna.

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / 5 Joanne Whalley also stars in the show

She;s joined by an impressive cast, including Joanne Whalley (Willow, Wolf Hall, Scandal), Emily Atack (Rivals), Samuel Anderson (Doctor Who, Amandaland), Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes, Motherland), Lucy Speed (Unforgotten, Afterlife), Liza Sadovy (A Real Pain, Patience, A Small Light) and Carryl Thomas (Emmerdale, Silo, Silent Witness, Eastenders).

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / 5 The series is set in a quiet town where something sinister lies beneath the surface

Rounding out the ensemble cast are Tamzin Griffin, Alex Waldmann and Okezie Morro.

When will The Rumour be released?

While a release date has yet to be confirmed, we do know that the show will be available to watch and stream on 5 this autumn.