Where is Heartbeat star Nick Berry now — and what happened to the rest of the cast?

Though the show ended in 2010, the long-running police period drama Heartbeat remains a staple of British television. On air for nearly two decades, the show resulted in numerous spin-offs and one-time television specials – a testament to its enduring popularity.

Set in the fictional North Yorkshire village of Aidensfield in the 1960s, the series follows the lives of local policemen and villagers as they navigate crime, community tensions, and personal dramas. Early seasons starred Nick Berry as PC Nick Rowan, who relocates from London to the small Northern village and adjusts to the rhythms of rural life.

Now, 15 years since the show wrapped, what have Heartbeat’s most well-known stars been up to?

© Getty Images Nick Berry – ‘PC Nick Rowan’ Nick Berry starred as the infamous London police constable who moved to the fictional town of Aidenfield, North Yorkshire with his wife, Dr. Kate Rowan. Additionally, Nick performed the show’s iconic theme tune, a cover of the Buddy Holly hit that shared its title with the show. After leaving the show in 1998, his character was written off as having emigrated to Canada to join the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which formed the basis for the one-off special Heartbeat: Changing Places. Nick starred in the drama series Harbour Lights (1999–2000) and the crime drama In Deep (2001–2003), the latter which was his last television role, although he returned for a special appearance as his former EastEnders character Simon Wicks in 2012. He took a step back from acting to focus on his family and other professional endeavours; Nick formerly ran a production company, Valentine Productions, until his resignation in 2019. Nick, who married his wife Rachel Robertson in 1994, reportedly lives with her and their two sons in Epping, Essex.

© TV Times via Getty Images Tricia Penrose – ‘Gina Bellamy’ Tricia played the Aidensfield Arms’ landlady Gina Bellamy from 1993 until the show ended in 2010, making her the longest serving female cast member. Known for her fashionable 60s outfits and her on/off relationship with PC Phil Bellamy, Gina also sang multiple times on the show, winning a talent show with her rendition of Lulu’s Shout. An experienced singer, Tricia pursued music alongside acting in Heartbeat, even reaching the final of the UK’s former Eurovision selection contest A Song for Europe in 2002. Her last acting role was in the legal drama Justice (2011), but she has since had a number of celebrity appearances on shows like Celebrity Big Brother 11 and ITV’s Who’s Doing the Dishes? in 2014. Tricia recently got engaged to her partner, writing on X: “My lovely Chris has proposed on our 7 year anniversary! Off to Tenerife now with my lovely fiancé to celebrate [sic]”.

© TV Times via Getty Images Mark Jordon – ‘PC Phil Bellamy’ The other half of the infamous Heartbeat couple, Mark Jordon played Phil Bellamy, the charming, laid-back PC who worked alongside Nick Berry. Mark joined the show for its first series in 1992 and remained in the cast for fifteen years. A one-off documentary commemorating his departure, Heartbeat – Farewell Phil, was broadcast on Christmas Day in 2007. Since leaving the show, Mark had guest roles in Casualty (2009) and Hollyoaks (2012), and became a series regular in Emmerdale (2017–2024) as Staff Sergeant Daz Spencer. Mark regularly posts on his social media pages, and is also a patron for CURE USHER, a charity supporting people living with Usher syndrome.

© ITV/Shutterstock David Lonsdale – ‘David Stockwell’ David Lonsdale played the role of the “village buffoon” David Stockwell, appearing as a series regular from 1996 until the show ended in 2010. A Coronation Street veteran in the '80s, David made several guest appearances in the show following Heartbeat’s conclusion, including the role of Edwin Soames in 2012. David has also made a number of guest appearances in British TV shows, including Hollyoaks (2014), Emmerdale (2018) and Vera (2020). As well as appearing in regional pantomimes around the UK, he has made numerous appearances at the annual Heartbeat Vehicle Rally in Goathland, the real-life inspiration for Aidensfield.

© Photo: Rex William Simons – ‘Alf Ventress’ As retired policeman Alf Ventress, William Simons entertained audiences throughout the show’s entire 18-season run, making him the longest-serving cast member in the show’s history. Prior to Heartbeat, William had starred in the police drama Cribb (1979–1981), and the detective series The Inspector Alleyn Mysteries (1990–1994). Throughout both his time on Heartbeat and afterwards, William made numerous guest appearances on shows like Coronation Street, The Darling Buds of May, Casualty, and Enemy at the Door. William sadly passed away in 2019, with the BBC quoting his agent as saying: “He was a wonderful, kind, warm, witty, lovely human being and anyone who ever worked with him or knew him will be devastated.”

© Photo: Rex Derek Fowlds – ‘Oscar Blaketon’ Like William Simons, Derek Fowlds appeared in all 18 seasons of Heartbeat, playing police sergeant and curmudgeon Oscar Blaketon. Over the course of the show, Derek’s character retired from the force and became a publican. Derek had a successful stage and screen career before Heartbeat, starring in shows like Yes Minister (1980–1984) and The Basil Brush Show (1969–1973). His last recorded acting role was a cameo in the star-studded ensemble of Run for Your Wife (2012). Sadly, Derek passed away in 2020, leaving behind immeasurable contributions to British entertainment.

© PA Images via Getty Images Bill Maynard – ‘Claude Jeremiah Greengrass’ Bill Maynard played the lovable rogue Claude Jeremiah Greengrass, a countryman with a heart of gold. Bill joined the show at its inception and remained with the cast until 2000, though he reprised his role in the spin-off series The Royal (2002–2003). His role in Heartbeat followed a hiatus from television work in the ‘80s; he had previously starred in Great Scott – It’s Maynard! in the '50s alongside Terry Scott, and appeared in five films from the Carry On comedy franchise. Bill’s final television appearance was in an episode of Celebrity Pointless in 2018, before he unfortunately passed away that same year. Bill is remembered as one of the most iconic and recognisable characters of the Heartbeat series.

© PA Images via Getty Images Niamh Cusack – ‘Dr. Kate Rowan’ A pivotal character in the show’s early seasons, Niamh Cusack starred as Dr. Kate Rowan, the first wife of Nick Berry and the village doctor. After three years on the show, she left in 1995 when she became pregnant, but continued to have a successful acting career across both stage and screen. In her long-standing relationship with the Royal Shakespeare Company, she played Desdemona in Othello and Juliet in Romeo and Juliet in the '80s, before returning to the company in 2018 to play Lady Macbeth alongside Christopher Eccleston in Macbeth. She has recently appeared in We Live in Time (2024) alongside Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, as well as the dark comedy series Big Mood (2024).