Who is Heartbeat star Jason Durr? Here's all you need to know The actor is also known for his role in Casualty

Heartbeat viewers have been loving watching old episodes all over again thanks to ITV airing reruns. And if you're a fan of the show, you'll likely be familiar with Jason Durr who played PC Mike Bradley in the police drama.

Heartbeat is currently being reaired on ITV

But if you're wanting to know a bit more about the actor, then you're in luck. Here's what we know about Jason, from his career history to his family life…

Who is Heartbeat star Jason Durr?

Jason began his acting career working in the theatre for the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company, but is perhaps best known for his role as PC Mike Bradley in Heartbeat. Jason's character first appeared in the drama in 1997 when he was transferred from the Metropolitan Police in London to the sleepy fictional town of Ashfordly in North Riding of Yorkshire. Jason remained a regular on the TV show until 2003, when his character Mike was promoted to Acting DC and transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Jason is best known for his role in Heartbeat

Since leaving Heartbeat, the 52-year-old actor has gone to land roles in numerous other popular TV dramas including Lewis, Midsomer Murders, New Tricks and Agatha Christie's Marple. More recently, Jason is known for his role as Nurse David Hide in BBC soap Casualty. Jason joined the show in 2016 and remains part of the show to this day.

Who is Jason Durr married to?

The actor has been married to TV presenter Kate since 2004. Kate, who is also a former model, is a garden designer and has even won a Royal Horticultural Society gold model for her expertise. Together the couple live in Wiltshire and Kate often shares pictures on her Instagram of her stunning garden and her many gorgeous outdoor designs.

Jason and Kate married in 2004

Does Jason Durr have children?

Jason and Kate have three children together, two daughters and a son. The couple usually keep their family out of the spotlight, but the actor did post a lovely video showing his wife and children celebrating the NHS's anniversary. In the video, posted to his Twitter page, the actor said: "To the fabulous NHS, thank you for looking after my family and the nation, happy birthday NHS!" before the whole family joined in cheering and clapping.

