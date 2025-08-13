Meet Butterfly star Daniel Dae Kim’s two sons who are following in his footsteps

Prime Video has premiered their brand new spy thriller Butterfly, based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel series.

Viewers will recognize Lostand Hawaii Five: O star Daniel Dae Kim in the show, as he stars as David Jung, a former U.S. intelligence operative living in South Korea whose past resurfaces to threaten his life and family.

Daniel, 57, was born in South Korea and moved to the US when he was one. He was raised in New York City and Pennsylvania, and found a love for acting when he was in college studying theater and political science. In the late 1990s and early 2000s he guest starred in series including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Charmed, and ER, as well as recurring roles on Angel and 24.

But it was in 2004 that Daniel broke out, as he was cast as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, a Korean fisherman who is on the flight that crashes onto the mysterious island alongside his wife, Sun-Hwa Kwon (Yunjin Kim).

WATCH: Trailer for Prime Video's Butterfly

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Daniel Dae Kim and son Zander In 2014 Daniel became the first Asian-American actor to sign a first-look development deal with CBS Television Studios as part of his production company, 3AD, and Daniel's eldest son Zander works with him at 3AD. In 2025 the actor shared how he loves working with Zander at the company.

© Jackson Kim Zander Kim and mom Mia "I think it's a nice way for us to stay in touch because it's not always easy when people have busy lives. My family is close and so it's nice that we have one more point of connection," he told People. Zander, 27, is also launching The Barley Field, "a literary & visual arts magazine for emerging writers and artists" that hopes "to showcase talent across creative disciplines and offer a platform and community to those newly navigating careers in the arts".

© Jackson Kim Jackson (L) and Zander with mom Mia Zander moved to Los Angeles from New York City earlier in 2025. Daniel married his wife Mia Rhee on June 12, 1993, and together they welcomed their sons Zander, and 23-year-old Jackson who graduated from New York University in 2024.



© Daniel Dae Kim Daniel Dae Kim and son Jackson Lost actor Daniel shared a sweet snap of him and Jackson together on the latter's graduation day. "Two proud @nyuniversity grads, but an even prouder dad," Daniel captioned the post, which showed him and Jackson rocking fake NYU tattoos; Daniel earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from New York University in 1996. "Congratulations to our @jacksontkim and all the students graduating around the world. Here’s to the #ClassOf2024."

© Jackson Kim Jackson is a model Jackson is an internet influencer and model, who is signed to State Management.



© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Daniel and Jackson in 2025 "Modeling may seem unfulfilling or unsubstantial to some - ofc there are pros and cons to it like any job - but it’s only one chapter and one aspect of me and my aspirations," Jackson shared in 2024. "I know what it's already done for my confidence and social & networking skills, and at the end of the day, it’s something I really enjoy doing." Jackson joined his father at the premiere of Butterfly in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images for National Geogra Daniel (2R) with his family In 2024 Daniel became the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play after critical acclaim for his work in the Broadway production of Yellow Face. However perhaps his most important work has been the decision to testify before Congress to support the passage of the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act.