Meet Butterfly star Daniel Dae Kim’s two sons who are following in his footsteps
Zander Kim and Jackson Kim are taking inspiration from their father, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim in still from Butterfly© Juhan Noh/Prime
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Prime Video has premiered their brand new spy thriller Butterfly, based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel series.

Viewers will recognize Lostand Hawaii Five: O star Daniel Dae Kim in the show, as he stars as David Jung, a former U.S. intelligence operative living in South Korea whose past resurfaces to threaten his life and family. 

Daniel, 57, was born in South Korea and moved to the US when he was one. He was raised in New York City and Pennsylvania, and found a love for acting when he was in college studying theater and political science. In the late 1990s and early 2000s he guest starred in series including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Charmed, and ER, as well as recurring roles on Angel and 24. 

But it was in 2004 that Daniel broke out, as he was cast as Jin-Soo Kwon in Lost, a Korean fisherman who is on the flight that crashes onto the mysterious island alongside his wife, Sun-Hwa Kwon (Yunjin Kim). 

WATCH: Trailer for Prime Video's Butterfly
Zander Kim and father Daniel Dae Kim pose at the opening night of "Derren Brown: Secret" in 2019© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Daniel Dae Kim and son Zander

In 2014 Daniel became the first Asian-American actor to sign a first-look development deal with CBS Television Studios as part of his production company, 3AD, and Daniel's eldest son Zander works with him at 3AD.

In 2025 the actor shared how he loves working with Zander at the company.

Jackson Kim and his mom Mia Rhee© Jackson Kim

Zander Kim and mom Mia

"I think it's a nice way for us to stay in touch because it's not always easy when people have busy lives. My family is close and so it's nice that we have one more point of connection," he told People.

Zander, 27, is also launching The Barley Field, "a literary & visual arts magazine for emerging writers and artists" that hopes "to showcase talent across creative disciplines and offer a platform and community to those newly navigating careers in the arts".

Daniel Dae Kim's sons Jackson and Zander with their mom Mia© Jackson Kim

Jackson (L) and Zander with mom Mia

Zander moved to Los Angeles from New York City earlier in 2025.

Daniel married his wife Mia Rhee on June 12, 1993, and together they welcomed their sons Zander, and 23-year-old Jackson who graduated from New York University in 2024.

Daniel Dae Kim poses with son Jackson Kim in Washington Square Park© Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim and son Jackson

Lost actor Daniel shared a sweet snap of him and Jackson together on the latter's graduation day.

"Two proud @nyuniversity grads, but an even prouder dad," Daniel captioned the post, which showed him and Jackson rocking fake NYU tattoos; Daniel earned his Master of Fine Arts degree from New York University in 1996.

"Congratulations to our @jacksontkim and all the students graduating around the world. Here’s to the #ClassOf2024."

Jackson Kim poses in a gym© Jackson Kim

Jackson is a model

Jackson is an internet influencer and model, who is signed to State Management.

Daniel Dae Kim and Jackson Kim attend Prime Video's "Butterfly" New York Premiere at Regal Union Square on August 05, 2025© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Daniel and Jackson in 2025

"Modeling may seem unfulfilling or unsubstantial to some - ofc there are pros and cons to it like any job - but it’s only one chapter and one aspect of me and my aspirations," Jackson shared in 2024.

"I know what it's already done for my confidence and social & networking skills, and at the end of the day, it’s something I really enjoy doing."

Jackson joined his father at the premiere of Butterfly in Los Angeles.

Jackson Kim, Mia Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, and Zander Kim attend the New York premiere of National Geographic's "The Hot Zone: Anthrax" in 2021© Getty Images for National Geogra

Daniel (2R) with his family

In 2024 Daniel became the first Asian American actor to be nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play after critical acclaim for his work in the Broadway production of Yellow Face.

However perhaps his most important work has been the decision to testify before Congress to support the passage of the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act.  

Daniel Dae Kim attends the 3.1 Phillip Lim fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week© Getty Images

In 2021 he appeared before Congress and urged American lawmakers to help stop anti-Asian hate incidents and do more to protect Asian Americans from further violence.

"It is crucial that we have reliable reporting of hate crimes, and an infrastructure that makes it easier for people for whom English is not their first language to report," he said, claiming that "what happens right now and over the course of the next months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter".

