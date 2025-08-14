Line of Duty star shares photo of 'grown up' rarely-seen daughter

Line of Duty star Daniel Mays delighted fans during the week when the 47-year-old actor shared a rare photo alongside his daughter, Dixie, and she looked all grown-up.

The duo were enjoying a ride on a Ferris wheel during a sunset, which created a stunning backdrop to the image. In the snap, Daniel was seen with his arm around his daughter as the pair both smiled for the camera. The actor wore a cream coat over a black shirt, while Dixie looked sweet in a blue shirt and necklace.

"Flying high," Daniel captioned the image, adding in emojis representing a Ferris wheel, sunset and a shooting star.

© Instagram The actor was proud of his daughter

Fans were besotted with the insight into the father-daughter relationship, as one commented: "Wow, so grown up!!" and a second added: "You have a stunning daughter. Wow." Meanwhile, a third wrote: "What???? Dixie has grown up too quickly."

Daniel's family life

While Daniel might be known for high-octane roles in hit dramas like Line of Duty, Code 404 and White Lines, away from the screen, he has a much more relaxed life.

The star married long-time girlfriend Louise Burton back in 2018 and confirming the news on social media, he wrote: "Got hitched on Saturday! With deep love and thanks to everyone who came to celebrate our magical day. Memories to last a lifetime."

© Instagram Daniel shares his children with wife Louise

The couple share two children, son Mylo and daughter Dixie. Speaking to the Big Issue in 2023, he said: "I'd tell my younger self there’s no perfect time to become a dad. The first time it happened it was not on the cards, let's just put it that way. It was a kind of, oh my god moment. I was all at sea with what was going on, because it wasn't in the game plan at all. Looking back now, it wasn't a curse in any way.

"It was an absolute blessing to me, because it forced me to become responsible. It actually made me a better person and a better actor, it galvanised me. Now I know it was the best thing that ever happened to me. And here I am now, sitting here, married with 2.4 children and a little white dog at my feet."