Dick and Angel Strawbridge's allotment we never see at 'forever home'

Dick and Angel Strawbridge and their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, have lived at their staggeringly beautiful property in France, Château de la Motte-Husson for over a decade now, so the family have more than put their own stamp on their home.

The couple, who are best known for hosting the beloved Channel 4 show, Escape to the Country, which came to an end in 2022, have renovated the interiors of the Chateau entirely, but the outside has come on leaps and bounds over the years.

Dick and Angel often share snaps of their gorgeous, blooming gardens on their social media pages and a recent photo gave fans a glimpse of their tucked away vegetable garden in all its glory.

© Instagram Dick and Angel Strawbridge with their two children, Arthur and Dorothy during their recent family holiday

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's secluded part of garden at enormous Chateau

Dick, who is a father of four, was pictured walking through the allotment-style area in the snaps joined by his two youngest children who were getting stuck into the gardening.

One photo showed the 65-year-old kneeling down and handing what appears to be a courgette the family grew in their vegetable patch to his daughter, aged 11. Arthur, aged 13, was seen holding onto a large silver colander to collect the home-grown produce.

© Instagram The beautifully blooming vegetable garden is tucked away from the Chateau

The secluded part of their outdoor area is located a few steps away from the chateau and appears to be tucked away behind tall, brick walls.

The allotment-style garden is entirely separate from the main part of their chateau garden, which features a huge barn, plenty of outdoor seating, a huge lake and acres of land to enjoy.

By the looks of the photos, the family grow their own produce and tends to the crops themselves.

© Instagram The family appear to grow to their own produce in their secluded allotment-style garden

The garden is accessed through a roof-tiled archway and is full of growing plants and trees. The perpendicular flower beds not only look neat and tidy, but also beautiful.

The Strawbridges' walled garden no doubt comes alive during the spring and summer months, but their surrounding land looks equally enchanting during the colder seasons.

In November last year, the pair shared a stunning glimpse of their garden covered in frost during a cold snap in late autumn in a video shared to social media.

Dick and Angel's video shows the huge lake which sits just behind the Chateau, before eventually panning the camera to show the enormous building standing proudly as the heavy snow falls.

© Instagram The family have space and land in abundance

Dick and Angel gave an exclusive interview with HELLO! in 2023, in which they revealed that their idyllic chateau is their 'forever home'.

"This is the long haul," Dick insisted. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh, they're selling', but this is our forever home, and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future.

"When we've been away on tours, and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed."