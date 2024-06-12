Angel Strawbridge finally lifts the lid on bullying allegations - 'I won't apologise'

Angel Strawbridge has finally addressed bullying allegations following her and her husband, Dick Strawbridge's, time on Escape to the Chateau.

After the show ended in 2022, it was reported that Channel 4 had ended their professional relationship with Dick and Angel following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on the series.

The Strawbridges used to feature on Escape to the Chataeu

Now the 46-year-old has sat down with journalist and podcaster, Elizabeth Day, and addressed an incident which, according to reports, led Angel to shout expletives at members of the production team.

In the conversation, Angel explained that she wished the incident hadn't happened and that she would not apologise for what she did.

She told Elizabeth: "I was the one in the wrong for losing my temper, but do you know what, I will not apologise - he was so disrespectful in our house, he was so upsetting to me, my family, and I stand by what I did."

"If I was to apologise and say 'I'm sorry for using bad language and chucking you out' I would just be disingenuous to me."

Angel added: "Would I like to erase that? Yeah, I'd love to. But I would also like to erase what he was doing because my rage just didn't pop out of nowhere.

"It grew over time and it was provoked and therefore I'm not ashamed of what happened in the end, I just wish it hadn't happened."

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock The pair began fronting their show in 2015

The final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired at the end of 2022, bringing the show to an end after nine seasons. The series documented the family's restoration of their derelict 19th-century chateau, which stood empty for 40 years.

The reality stars addressed the reports in an interview on ITV's Lorraine the following year, explaining that they chose "not to get involved in any of the conversations" surrounding the controversy.

Angel added: "Our Queen said, never complain and never explain. And that was the best way because we had already made that decision as a family to bring the show to an end."

© Rex The couple told HELLO! they stepped away from the show due to their children

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, her husband, Dick Strawbridge, also explained that their move away from TV was motivated by their children.

"It was two years ago that we decided to end the Escape to the Chateau series. We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level. We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them," Dick explained.

"Arthur is starting senior school and the pressure on our little ones is phenomenal. When he goes there, people may have heard that his parents have done stuff on television."

Angel added: "Up until this year, we were not on French television at our request because while we are the British family that bought the Chateau in the village, we are very much completely normal."