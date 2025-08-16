Viewers 'demand' another season following divisive And Just Like That season 3 finale

And just like that… it's over. For real, this time. The series finale of the sequel to HBO's legendary Sex and the City has aired.

The divisive series, And Just Like That, is over, with the recent announcement that the show would conclude after its third season.

© Sex And The City 2 The series takes place 11 years after the film, Sex and the City 2

Taking place 11 years after the events of the show's second sequel film, Sex and the City 2, which came out in 2010, the series follows Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they begin to navigate the complications of their 50s, though Kim Cattrall's Samantha was notably absent.

While the original received acclaim for its portrayal of female friendship and has a dedicated cult following, the legacy sequel hasn't received the same love, rather getting quite a mixed reception, with some viewers falling in love and others claiming to 'hate-watch' it, but the finale seems to have evoked a near-universally negative response.

Fans react to the series finale – spoiler warning

In the final episode of the show, everything wraps up for our beloved characters – except for Sarah Jessica Parker's monumentally polarising Carrie Bradshaw.

Carrie and Aidan (John Corbett) broke up quite a few episodes ago, when he declared that he still couldn't trust Carrie after her past infidelity, and fans were given no reunion.

© HBO And Just Like That has come to an end

Now, Carrie focuses on coming to terms with what it means not only to be single, but to not actively want a relationship. Over the course of the episode, she realises that her most long-lasting relationship hasn't been with men, or even her friends, but herself and her love for writing, prompting her to change the ending to her new novel.

Meanwhile, all of the other characters have their storylines vaguely concluded, and the conflicts resolved – but it revolves mostly around Carrie.

Viewer reception was overwhelmingly negative

Many fans of the show took to social media to express their disdain for the way the show was wrapped up.

One user on X commented: "That #AndJustLikeThat series finale was one of the absolute worst endings to a show I've ever seen. A plumbing mishap and a Lego-eating dog. Perfectly fitting for such a terribly written show. Yet I'm so sad there won't be more next week."

A second left a more scathing review on the show as a whole, pointing out its eschewing of the series' central theme of friendship: "A show about womanhood & friendship… and the main characters don't even share screen time all together in the end? Such a letdown."

© HBO The reception to the And Just Like That finale was overwhelmingly negative

Meanwhile, some fans were more pleased with the way the show ended, with one viewer writing: "And Just Like That finale was kinda lovely idk".

Another, though unsatisfied with the finale, begged for more of the show: "This felt more like a season finale than the end of the entire series and a story as iconic as this one. We need (and demand) another season."