3 reasons why I won't miss And Just Like That after the Sex and The City spinoff ends

Sex and The City is a holy text to me. I used to watch it after school in my Midwestern home, dreaming of the day I'd get to run around New York City just like Carrie Bradshaw, to love as loudly as Samantha Jones, to work in the arts like Charlotte York, and to discern as closely as Miranda Hobbes.

I was too young to watch Sex and The City live, so when HBO announced it would be rebooting the show, following Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda in the third act of their life, I was excited. While I enjoyed And Just Like That for the outfits and the city views, it often felt sterile and forced.

Sarah Jessica Parker announced last week that the season three finale And Just Like That's would be its last episode and that she'd be hanging up Carrie's Manolo Blahnik's for good. Carrie Bradshaw has been a staple of television for 27 years.

© HBO One of Carrie's last moments in her old apartment

But as a Sex and The City super fan — here's three reasons why I won't miss And Just Like That.

The unbearable dialogue

And Just Like That tried to replicate the quippy, fast moving dialogue of Sex and The City. But it never worked. The lines felt clunky instead of fun.

© HBO Charlotte (played by Kristen Davis) is still with Harry (played by Evan Handler)

In its third season, Miranda (played by Cynthia Nixon) takes the virginity of a nun (played by Rosie O'Donnell). While the hilarity of the storyline rang true to SATC, Miranda's debrief with Carrie was…off.

"Can I ghost a nun?" Miranda asked. Carrie responded jokingly: "It would be a Holy Ghost."

It was a line meant to make the audience laugh, but I just cringed. This is just one example of many, many lines that should have spent more time in the writer's room.

© Sky, MAX Carrie made a few new friends in AJLT

Carrie and Aidan

Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) was a character I loved during SATC. Unfortunately, AJLT turned him into an unlikable lover who wanted Carrie to not see anyone else for five years while he parented his 14-year-old son.

Carrie and Aidan's relationship made no sense. He wouldn't enter her last apartment because she cheated on him over 20 years ago with a man she ended up marrying! To that I say, get over yourself Aidan!

The couple breaks up in episode nine and it wasn't even emotional. Carrie knew the whole time in the deepest parts of her soul that she and Aidan were never, ever meant to be.

© Getty Carrie and Aidan didn't make it

Miranda's chaos

In SATC, Miranda was the friend who had it together. Sure, her love life was a bit of a mess, but she was a thoughtful, steady friend who climbed the corporate ladder and bought her own apartment.

AJLT took Miranda and gave her every storyline imaginable. She quit her job as a corporate lawyer, divorced her husband Steve (played by David Eigenberg), came out as queer, learned she was an alcoholic, and lived with random roommates. Miranda was a distant at best, chaotic at worst friend to her girls.

© James Devaney The trio's last episode airs next Thursday

In season three, Miranda briefly lives with Carrie and is one of the worst roommates in TV history. She eats the last of Carrie's yogurt, drinks her last Mexican coke, and spilled salsa all over her brand new table. AJLT Miranda felt nothing like SATC Miranda.