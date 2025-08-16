Downton Abbey fans will love 2-season Italy-set period drama with Shetland star

Calling all period drama fans! If you're looking for the perfect show to binge-watch over the weekend, then it might be worth checking out the Italy-set series, Hotel Portofino.

Set in the 1920s, the drama follows the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who moves to the Italian Riviera to set up a hotel.

Downton Abbey fans who are eagerly awaiting the third and final film might want to add this one to their watchlist. Like the beloved period franchise, Hotel Portofino follows a wealthy family in the 1920s, but instead of running a grand country estate in Yorkshire, they're the owners of a hotel on the Italian Riviera.

Intrigued? Find out all you need to know about the series below.

What is Hotel Portofino about?

The series, which first aired in 2022, follows a British family who open a hotel for wealthy travellers on the magical Italian Riviera during the 'Roaring 20s'.

© BETA Films / UKTV Natascha McElhone stars as Bella Ainsworth in Hotel Portofino

The story centres around co-proprietor Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhone) as she navigates the challenges of running a hotel, from demanding guests to staff shortages.

The synopsis for series one reads: "In the first series, co-proprietor and moving spirit, Bella Ainsworth, is short of staff and ready money. Her guests, including the imperious Lady Latchmere, are demanding and hard-to-please, and she's being targeted by a scheming and corrupt local politician, Signor Danioni, who threatens to drag her into the red-hot political cauldron of Mussolini’s Italy. Bella also has her aristocratic but caddish husband, Cecil, to deal with as he obsesses over arranging an advantageous marriage for their son to secure the future of the Ainsworth family’s estate back in England and finding the money to pay for his dilettante lifestyle."

© BETA Films / UKTV Anna Chancellor plays Lady Latchmere

In season two, Bella is looking forward to the arrival of her son Lucian and the chance to discuss her plans for the hotel with him.

The synopsis continues: "However, a shadow begins to fall over her plans when her no-good husband Cecil turns up unannounced in Portofino. In the middle of the hot Italian summer, Bella will be forced to confront the reality of her relationship with Cecil and decide whether to accept him back into her life or not. Especially considering her growing friendship with a handsome local architect, Marco Bonacini."

Meet the cast of Hotel Portofino

Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show, The Crown) leads the cast as Bella Ainsworth.

© BETA Films / UKTV The series is available to stream on U

She's joined by Mark Umbers (Grantchester, Midsomer Murders) as Cecil Ainsworth, Olivia Morris (Professor T, The Head) as Alice Mays-Smith, Oliver Dench (The Athena, Noughts + Crosses) as Lucian Ainsworth, Anna Chancellor (Outrageous, Shetland) as Lady Latchmere, Imogen King (Suspect, The Bay) as Melissa de Vere and Adam James (The Suspect, Vigil) as Jack Turner.

Lily Frazer, Louisa Binder, Assad Zaman and Pasquale Esposito also star.

What have viewers said about the show?

The series has been described as "pure escapism" by fans online.

One person penned: "Absolutely delightful series!! Beautiful production with the right clothes, sets, furniture, etc. I'm still only on ep2 of season 1 but already I'm enraptured, entranced, enthralled."

© BETA Films / UKTV Lily Frazer as Claudine Pascal

A second fan remarked: "I absolutely loved it. The costumes, scenery and sunshine are a gorgeous escape for a while," adding: "Hotel Portofino is pure escapism and I love the beautiful scenery."

Hotel Portofino is available to stream on U.