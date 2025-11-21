Where are the Love Actually cast 22 years on?

If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that it’s time for a Love Actually rewatch! The beloved Christmas rom-com first hit screens in 2003, and has remained a staple of the holiday season since – from Mark’s infamous “To Me, You Are Perfect” placards to the Prime Minister’s unforgettable hallway dance moves.

While this star-studded ensemble cast have remained no stranger to the spotlight, what exactly have they been up to since the film’s debut? To celebrate the movie’s 22nd anniversary, we’re revisiting the famous faces who brought this modern classic to life, and seeing where their stories have taken them since…

© Universal/Dna/Working Title/Kobal/Shutterstock,FilmMagic Hugh called filming the famous dance montage "excruciating" Hugh Grant as the Prime Minister No stranger to being the leading man in a rom-com, Hugh Grant brought his signature charm to his role as David the Prime Minister, wooing not just Natalie, but audiences too when he danced around 10 Downing Street. While we may have loved the scene, the Four Weddings and a Funeral actor hilariously told Variety that filming it was "excruciating" and “absolute hell”. The actor might have hung up his dancing shoes, but he’s continued to boast a lengthy resumé of blockbusters. He recently broke away from his rom-com roots, starring as an eclectic recluse in the horror film Heretic (2024), and fans were thrilled when he returned as womaniser Daniel Cleaver in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025).

© Moviestore/Shutterstock,Getty Images Emma drew from her own experiences to bring Karen's powerful storyline to life Emma Thompson as Karen Our hearts were utterly broken when Karen discovered the necklace her husband Harry (Alan Rickman) bought is not for her – and Emma Thompson’s powerful performance was one grounded in her own experiences. In a candid interview with The New Yorker in 2022, the Sense and Sensibility star shared that she drew on her heartbreak from her former husband Kenneth Branagh’s infidelity to bring Karen’s devastation to life. Since then, Emma has only cemented her status as one of Hollywood’s most adored powerhouses. She joined Hugh Grant in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy as Dr. Rawlings, Bridget’s hilarious gynaecologist, and is also currently starring in the addictive thriller series Down Cemetery Road (2025–), which has viewers completely hooked.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock,Getty Images for SHEIN Director Richard Curtis created the part of Natalie especially for Martine Martine McCutcheon as Natalie Though Martine McCutcheon has admitted she felt like an “imposter” being around so many big-name actors, viewers adored her as Natalie, the Downing Street employee who ends up falling for her boss. Director Richard Curtis also revealed he’d created the part especially for the EastEnders alumna, saying he was “absolutely determined” she would play the role. Though she had a hiatus from acting in the early 2020s, Martine teased her upcoming return to TV via her Instagram, telling viewers “I did a show the other night that I am probably its number one fan”.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock,Getty Images Bill "never gets sick" of talking about the hit film Bill Nighy as Billy Mack Washed-up rockstar Billy Mack may have loathed re-recording the classic Troggs song, but we can’t help singing along every time he’s on screen. Bill Nighy told This Morning that he’ll “never get sick” of talking about the film, adding that his classic “Don’t buy drugs” line made it into his obituary. If you’re missing the actor in festive films, he recently lent his voice to the animated flick That Christmas (2024). The About Time star also has several fascinating-looking projects on the horizon, including Shelter with Jason Statham, reportedly set for release in 2026.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock,Getty Images Keira had the funniest reflection on that infamous confession scene Keira Knightley as Juliet She looks quite pretty, doesn’t she? Both Peter (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Mark (Andrew Lincoln) certainly seemed to think so, as Keira Knightley brought Juliet to life, who became the object of her husband’s best friend’s affection. While the infamous cue cards scene has earned its place in rom-com history, Keira jokingly told the LA Times she found it “quite creepy”. From swashbuckling pirate to period drama darling, Keira has recently become a master of thriller, starring in the critically-acclaimed drama Black Doves (2024–) and the hit film The Woman in Cabin 10 (2025), branded “chilling” by viewers.

© WireImage,Getty Images Laura defended her character's ending with a hilarious comment Laura Linney as Sarah In another deeply emotional storyline, Sarah wrestles with a long-held crush on her co-worker Karl, while balancing the responsibility of caring for her brother. While viewers were disappointed Sarah didn’t get her happily ever after, Laura Linney has defended the character’s ending, telling The Graham Norton Show, “I really believe I got the best kiss in that movie”. Since her popular role in the Netflix crime series Ozark (2017–2022), Laura starred in the coming-of-age drama Suncoast (2024) opposite Woody Harrelson.

© Corbis via Getty Images,WireImage Thomas got picked on as a child for his role in the film Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Sam The undisputed sweetest love story of the film has to be when little Sam, the stepson of Daniel (Liam Neeson), learns the drums to impress his crush at his school’s Christmas concert. Thomas Brodie-Sangster revealed to The Telegraph that his classmates tried to pick on him for his film stardom, saying, “They would try to bully me for being in a film. But that was my job! I liked doing that!" Thomas recently reprised his role as Rafe Sadler in the sequel series Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (2024), and is currently portraying the titular character in the Disney comedy series The Artful Dodger (2023–), which has just wrapped production on its second season.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock,WireImage Liam shared some candid reflections on grief after the 2017 reunion special Liam Neeson as Daniel As Sam’s recently widowed stepfather, Daniel not only helps his stepson deal with his first big crush – who can forget the airport chase! – but brought an important storyline of grief to life. Liam Neeson revealed that the 2017 Red Nose Day special made him reflect on the loss of his own wife, Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009. “Plenty of times I’ve thought about this film and my own life,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s the tapestry of life”. The actor recently appeared in the remake of the classic comedy film The Naked Gun (2025) opposite Pamela Anderson, and has no shortage of exciting looking films coming out in the near future, including Cold Storage alongside Stranger Things’ Joe Keery.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock,Getty Images Andrew jokingly called his character a "weird stalker guy" Andrew Lincoln as Mark The infamous character who falls for his best friend’s wife, Andrew Lincoln earned himself rom-com notoriety with his passionate confession scene. Andrew appears to share co-star Keira Knightley’s sentiment that his character was “creepy”, calling himself a “weird stalker guy” to Vanity Fair. The frontman of the zombie series The Walking Dead (2010–2018) for eight years, Andrew recently reprised his role as Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024). He can also be found fronting the ITV series Coldwater (2025), which HELLO!’s TV editor guarantees will keep you on the edge of your seat.

© Moviestore/Shutterstock,Getty Images Colin's character had one of the most romantic scenes in the film Colin Firth as Jamie Bennett Yet another film where we were swooning over Colin Firth, the Bridget Jones star portrayed Jamie Bennett, who escapes to the French countryside after a breakup, only to fall in love with his housekeeper, Aurelia. The unforgettable restaurant proposal scene was actually choreographed by script editor Emma Freud, who joked to Page Six, “One of my other roles was as the "Kissing Consultant". It IS a proper job, it IS!” From Pemberley to the shores of Greece, Colin is now set to star in the upcoming untitled Steven Spielberg film alongside Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor, set to be released in 2026. He also recently graced our screens in the powerful TV drama Lockerbie: A Search for Truth (2025).