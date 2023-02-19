Emma Thompson holds back tears as BAFTA pays heartbreaking tribute to co-star The BAFTAs paid tribute to many late stars

Emma Thompson was visibly emotional when BAFTA paid a heartbreaking tribute to the film stars who have passed away in the last 12 months, including her late Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane, who died in October 2022. The In Memoriam segment was shown on a big screen behind the stage as it honoured a number of names who have sadly died including Olivia Newton-John, William Hurt and Anne Heche.

Towards the end of the tribute, a fitting clip of Robbie in his role as Rubeus Hagrid was shown to the audience. The camera then panned to Emma, who was sitting with her husband Greg Wise, as she looked visibly moved and applauded the heartbreaking tribute. Watch the video below to see how Robbie was honoured and Emma's reaction...

It wasn't just late actors and actresses who were honoured during the ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall, Dame Helen Mirren took to the stage to pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen.

The actress said of the late Queen Elizabeth II: "Cinema at its best does what Her Majesty did effortlessly – bring us together and unite us through a story.

Emma was joined by her husband Greg Wise

"Your Majesty, you were our nation's leading star." Helen, 77, has portrayed the monarch on the silver screen and on the stage, winning an Oscar and Bafta for her depiction in 2006's biographical drama The Queen.

Prince William appeared to have tears in his eyes during Dame Helen's tribute as he and Kate appeared at the bash as guests of honour.

The BAFTA Awards was hosted by Richard E. Grant

The Film Awards have seen some huge names and titles announced as winners. All Quiet on the Western Front picked up awards for Adapted Screenplay, Film Not in the English Language and Cinematography.

Meanwhile, The Banshees of Inisherin won gongs in major categories including Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, with Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon picking up the awards respectively.

