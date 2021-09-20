Did you know Strictly star Greg Wise has famous daughter - details The actor is married to Emma Thompson

Greg Wise might be best-known for his roles in Sense and Sensibility and The Crown, but he's about to become a staple each Saturday night as he competes on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor will have his family's support throughout the competition, including his wife Emma, son Tindy, who recently appeared on BBC 5Live to talk about his dad's part in the show, and daughter, Gaia.

Emma and Greg welcomed their daughter in 1999 and it seems she's following in her parents' footsteps. Gaia even made her catwalk debut over the weekend at the This Is Icon Gala in London.

Wearing Julia Clancey, the 21-year-old model walked the catwalk as part of the inaugural This Is Icon show, in aid of NHS Charities together with Well Child, and was joined at the event alongside other stars such as Grace Jones, Sir Rod Stewart and her parents.

Speaking at the evening held at the Landmark Hotel about her daughter's step into fashion, Emma said: "I came to surprise my daughter tonight and I am so proud of her doing this show and she looked sensational and my husband he's off dancing its sequins galore in our house right now!"

Gaia also spoke at the event, and confirmed she would be "cheering" her dad on during the competition. "I'm so happy my parents came to support me this evening," she began.

Gaia walked the catwalk at the event

"I know he has a special place in his heart for the NHS and all their amazing work and mum loves the work that WellChild do too. Now this is over it's our turn to support him, he's taking Strictly so seriously and I've seen him dance and I think he actually could win! I'll be cheering him all the way."

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise supported their daughter at the event

Greg and his wife Emma have been together for more than 25 years. They met in 1995 while filming period drama Sense and Sensibility, alongside Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman and then tied the knot eight years later in 2003.

The A-list stars shared their big day – which took place in the small Scottish town of Dunoon – exclusively with HELLO! magazine. At the time, their daughter Gaia was three years old. The following year, the couple informally adopted a son, Tindyebwa Agaba Wise, a Rwandan orphan and former child soldier.

