Happy Valley creator's new 6-part drama with Line of Duty star looks seriously gripping
Sherwood's Lorraine Ashbourne and Line of Duty's Taj Atwal star in Riot Women, a six-part drama about a group of menopausal women who form a rock band

Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisDeputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
The BBC has released the trailer for the upcoming drama, Riot Women, about five menopausal women who form a punk rock band. 

The six-part series, which comes from Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright, boasts an impressive cast list, including Joanna Scanlan (After Love, The Thick of It), Rosalie Craig (Moonflower Murders, Serpent Queen), Tamsin Greig (Sexy Beast, The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin), Lorraine Ashbourne (Sherwood, Alma's Not Normal), Amelia Bullmore (The Buccaneers, Vienna Blood), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), Chandeep Uppal (Holby City), and Macy Seelochan (Shadow and Bone). 

Amelia Bullmore, Rosalie Craig and Tamsin Greig in Riot Women© Drama Republic Ltd / Helen Williams
Amelia Bullmore, Rosalie Craig and Tamsin Greig star in Riot Women

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "If anyone knows how to create a compelling drama, it's Sally Wainwright. And with a stellar cast of powerhouse actors including Tamsin Greig, Joanna Scanlan and Lorraine Ashbourne creating a makeshift punk-rock band, it's set to be an unmissable autumn watch."

The synopsis reads: "A teacher, a police officer, a pub landlady, a midwife, and a shoplifting freeloader: five menopausal women form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest, and suddenly find they have a lot more to shout about than they ever imagined. As they become closer, the teacher, Beth, and freeloader, Kitty, discover a surprising, heartbreaking connection. "

Tamsin Greig, Taj Atwal, Lorraine Ashbourne and Chandeep Uppal in Riot Women© Drama Republic Ltd / Helen Williams
The series comes to BBC One and iplayer in October

The series, which is set and filmed in Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, comes to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this October.

