11 celebs you had no idea auditioned for reality tv shows

Long before global superstardom and even Destiny’s Child, a 12-year-old Beyoncé competed on the talent show Star Search in 1993 with her former girl group Girl’s Tyme. While the group was awarded three stars from the judges – the highest score – they were defeated by the rock group Skeleton Crew. The three stars in Beyoncé’s hit “***Flawless”, from her fifth studio album, is a reference to the three stars Girl’s Tyme were awarded, and she included a sound bite from the show at the beginning of the song.