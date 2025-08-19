Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Iconic 00s Adam Sandler movie set for remake starring huge K-pop star
Subscribe
Iconic 00s Adam Sandler movie set for remake starring huge K-pop star

Iconic 00s Adam Sandler movie set for remake starring huge K-pop star

50 First Dates remains a romcom classic for a reason – and so it's not surprising that a remake is coming, with a major K-Pop star you'll recognize

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore in 50 First Dated
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Adam Sandler's iconic 2000s movie 50 First Dates remains a romcom classic for a reason – and so it's not surprising that a remake is coming.

Sony Pictures has given the right to Thailand’s GDH, the studio behind Bad Genius and the Oscar-nominated How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, with two major international superstars set to appear.

I-DLE’s Minnie Nicha will leap from K-pop stages to her first film role as the female main character, originally played by Drew Barrymore.

Opposite her is Nadech Kugimiya, a Thai heartthrob known for Death-Whisperer 2, which became the highest-grossing Thai film of all time in 2024.

But in what will be a major twist, the Thai version will flip the script with Nadech's character the one to wake up every day with no memory of what came before, and Minnie's character will be the one to remember.

Minnie, 27, is based in South Korea and is a member of South Korean girl group I-DLE, which debuted in 2018. 

Minnie of girl group i-dle attends during i-dle 8th Mini Album "We Are" press conference on May 19, 2025 © WireImage
Minnie of girl group I-DLE attends in May 2025

One of the most successful girl groups out of South Korea, the group are known for writing and producing their own music; Minnie went solo earlier in 2025.

Since 2019 she has also been acting, starring on the Korean drama Five Actors, and Knowing International High School.

Nadech Kugimiya arrives at the 33rd Thai TV Gold Awards at Thailand Cultural Centre on February 16, 2019 © Getty Images
Nadech, 33, is best known for his roles in the Death Whisperer franchise

Nadech, 33, is best known for his roles in My Love from the Star, The Con-Heartist and the Death Whisperer franchise, and he voiced Mufasa in the Thai version of Mufasa: The Lion King.

50 First Dates was released in 2004 and follows Adam's Henry Roth, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore whom he discovers has amnesia and forgets him each night when she falls asleep.

Henry then resolves to make her fall in love with him each morning.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in a scene from 50 First Dates
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in a scene from 50 First Dates

It was a mixed success critically but a hit with viewers, and has been remade in Indian, Malayalam, Japan, Iran and Mexico.

Adam and Drew had previously starred together in The Wedding Singer, and went on to collaborate in Blended as well, and their families are super close, including their teenage daughters.

"My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching it at my house the other night and I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?'" Drew shared on her talk show in 2024.

"And they were just so happy and I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More