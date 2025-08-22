This CBS show with a 92% Rotten Tomatoes rating is a fun and easy binge before season 3 premieres

There is an embarrassment of riches when it comes to network TV shows at the moment, and with a few weeks to go before the new season kicks off, there is time to check out one or two you may have been on the fence about watching. One show you should definitely find time to catch up on is CBS' Elsbeth, with the brilliant Carrie Preston. The show is a spin-off from The Good Wife, transplanting the quirky but astute Chicago-based lawyer Elbseth Tascioni to New York City, where she is now working with the NYPD to catch murderers while utilizing her unique point of view.

I've been a longtime fan of procedurals, but what sets Elsbeth apart is that it is a clever reverse detective series, a 'howdunnit,' rather than a 'whodunnit'; we know who the murderer is in the opening scenes and the following 40 minutes reveals the how and why.

It has a 92% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes with TV Insider calling it "a delightful spinoff built around a memorably offbeat character".

Season one saw Elsbeth move to New York City where she is assigned to the police department by the United States Department of Justice to monitor the team after a series of controversial arrests; however across the season it is revealed that there is a deeper, more serious, reason for her appointment.

Elsbeth teams up with Kaya Blanke, a young NYPD officer with hopes of being promoted to detective, and the pair form a quick bond after an initial distrust.

The charm of Elsbeth comes from the titular character's own personality; her closet is full of bold colors and clashing patterns, with no fear of how she is perceived, and she has a joyful way of seeing the world that can often lead to inappropriate comments at the wrong time.

© CBS Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in CBS' Elsbeth

In season two the world of Elsbeth expands to include her son Teddy, who visits from Washington DC, and their dynamic is explored, while Kaya's focus on her career leads to her promotion and the pair's friendship faces a huge change.

Season one had a focus on crooked cops, while season two focused on crooked judges, and Carrie's real life husband Michael Emerson played Judge Crawford.

© CBS Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Carrie's real life husband Michael Emerson as Judge Milton Crawford

The cat-and-mouse relationship between Elsbeth and Crawford comes to life thanks to their real-life chemistry, but the entire show hinges on Carrie herself, who knows her character so well that every small movement or head tilt means so much.

So much of the real world - and oftentimes so much of our TV - is dark and depressing, and what Elsbeth brings is a slice of color, literally and figuratively.