'Fantastic' thriller series that 'hooked' viewers to return with 8 new episodes

It's good news for thriller fans as the hit horror series, The Institute, based on Stephen King's 2019 best-selling novel of the same name, is returning with a second season. The show, which premiered in July and ranks as the best premiere ever on MGM+, will return with eight new episodes. The series, which stars Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) and Joe Freeman, follows a teenage boy with telekinetic powers who is kidnapped by a shadowy organisation and taken to a facility filled with other gifted children.

It's no surprise that the first season went down so well with fans. Not only does the gripping story come from King of Horror, Stephen King, but it's directed and executive produced by Jack Bender, who is known for his work on the hugely successful shows Lost and Game of Thrones. Plus, the cast is brilliant, with Ben Barnes at the helm as police officer Tim Jamieson, starring alongside newcomer Joe Freeman, who has proved he's just as talented as his acting parents, Amanda Abbington and Martin Freeman.

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ Ben Barnes stars as Tim Jamieson in The Institute

What to expect from The Institute season two

While plot details have been kept under wraps so far, we do know that "new dangers" await the Institute's escapees in the upcoming season. Stephen King, who executive produces the show, teased the upcoming episodes in a statement. "Set free but hunted, new dangers await the escapees from the Institute, and I can't wait," he said.

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ Joe Freeman plays gifted teenager Luke in the MGM+ show

Meanwhile, director Jack and writer Benjamin Cavell said there's "much more story" to tell. "We've been so gratified by the response to our first season, which is a testament to the dedication of our fantastic cast and crew," the pair said in a joint statement. "We're thrilled that Michael Wright and everyone at MGM have enabled us to continue Stephen's powerful and timely story. From this project’s inception, we've felt there would be much more story to tell as our brilliant characters continue to navigate their way through the dangers of the world they're facing."

WATCH: The trailer for The Institute

What is The Institute about?

For those who have yet to tune into season one, it tells the story of teenage genius Luke Ellis (Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who are all possessed of unusual abilities and all got there the same way he did.

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ The story follows a teenage boy with telekinetic powers who is kidnapped by a shadowy organisation and taken to a facility filled with other gifted children

The synopsis continues: "In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide."

What have viewers said about The Institute?

It's safe to say that season one went down a storm with viewers, who were "hooked" after just two episodes of the show, which they hailed as "fantastic" and "brilliant". One person wrote on X: "Just caught up on the first two episodes of #TheInstitute - I am terrifyingly hooked. Disturbing and eerily relevant how adults can justify kidnapping, abuse and lies for their own benefit."

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ The series has been renewed for eight more episodes

A second viewer was glued to the plot after just two episodes, writing: "I saw the first two episodes of #TheInstitute on demand and I absolutely loved them! The cast is great, the story is fantastic, love the title sequence. Basically, I'm already hooked. Can't wait to see episode 3!" while another praised the performance of leading star Joe, adding: "#TheInstitute has been brilliant. On @AmazonMGMStudio. Joe Freeman as Luke Ellis is outstanding. We're going to see him a lot in the future."

The Institute is available to stream on MGM+, which you can access via Prime Video.