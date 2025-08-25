'Amazing' 10-part drama cancelled after initial renewal – fans 'devastated'

The popular Dexter prequel, Original Sin, has been cancelled despite initially being renewed for a second season in April earlier this year, and fans are "devastated". The show, which had originally debuted in December 2024, is a prequel to the award-winning Showtime series, Dexter, and follows the titular character (played by Patrick Gibson) in his younger years as he transitions from a student to an avenging serial killer, with the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater).

Earlier this year, it was announced that the series had been renewed for season two at Paramount+ with Showtime, with a writers' room to open soon, with production dates to be revealed. However, it's been revealed that the show will not return. According to Deadline, sources suggested that the reason for the show's cancellation may have been logistical, with Dexter franchise showrunner Clyde Phillips moving writers to Resurrection, a sequel series to Dexter: New Blood and Dexter, after it got fast-tracked.

© Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Patrick Gibson stars as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin

What have viewers said about the show's cancellation?

It's safe to say viewers aren't happy about the news. Taking to social media, fans expressed their disappointment, with one person writing: "I genuinely don't think I've ever been more livid in my life," while another added: "I'm truly devastated and so freaking mad. Choosing to cancel #DexterOriginalSin when it was already renewed is just pure evil...the cast deserve so much better, I don't want to lose them."

© Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Christian Slater plays Harry Morgan in the drama

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

The prequel series is set in 1991 Miami and focuses on Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer, according to the synopsis. It continues: "When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

WATCH: The trailer for Dexter: Original Sin

© Patrick Wymore/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Sarah Michelle Gellar guest stars Tanya

Alongside Patrick Gibson and Christian Slater, the series also starred Molly Brown, Christina Milian, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson. Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Dempsey guest-starred in the show, with Brittany Allen, Jeffrey Daniel Phillips and Raquel Justice among the show's recurring cast members.

Dexter: Original Sin is available to stream on Paramount+.