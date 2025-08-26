Meghan's reaction as Chrissy Teigen forgets children's birthdays in new With Love, Meghan series

An entire new series of Meghan Markle's show, With Love, Meghan, dropped on Netflix overnight. Featuring a swathe of celebrity chefs and entertainment stars like Christina Tosi, Clare Smyth, Heather Dorak, Radhi Devlukia, Samin Nosrat and Tan France, the eight-episode series is full of touching and funny moments. One of the highlights of the series is Chrissy Teigen's episode where the former model appears to forget her children's birthdates. The pair sipped on Thai iced tea and boba while they made sourdough cheese crackers.

© Netflix Chrissy Teigen admitted to forgetting her children's birthdays in episode two of Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan series

While they waited for their crackers to cook in the oven, Meghan suggests that they do a side project to pass the time. "We have this beautiful garden we planted out here, and I know you love flowers so I thought we might do our own project and make little pressed jewellery, but we'll make them with the flowers from our kids' birth month."

Chrissy immediately replies and tells Meghan that it's a "cute idea" but that she'd need to look up her kids' birthdays. "I had to get a tattoo of their birthdays because I couldn't remember," Chrissy says, rolling up her sleeve. In response, Meghan says, "Sweet!" as the two friends try to decipher Chrissy's tattoo. Eventually, Chrissy's husband, John Legend, who has been sitting in the other room for much of the episode, is called in for backup. When John confirms the couple's eldest son, Miles' birthday is in fact the 16th of May. "It's a little bit blurry," the model jokes. Then, armed with a couple of chic baskets, Chrissy and Meghan wade through the Duchess' dreamy flower garden.

© Stefanie Keenan Chrissy admitted she has her kids' birthdays tattooed because she sometimes forgets

Meghan and Chrissy's friendship

Meghan and Chrissy first met when they both appeared on Deal or No Deal where they worked as briefcase girls. In the show, Meghan revealed she was "so excited" to have Chrissy appear on the second series of her programme. "I haven't seen her in almost 20 years," Meghan explained. "And then I reached out and we reconnected a couple years ago." The two women discuss their appearance on the game show a "past life" for both of them; however, they still joke about their time on the programme. "I feel like our lives have had so many chapters," Chrissy says. "And that one being a really important, funny one. I remember being basically a backup girl."

© Getty Images Meghan met Chrissy when they both appeared on Deal or No Deal

Meghan reminisced that the game show provided her with a stable position in the notoriously tough industry. She also remarked that although the pair crossed paths on the programme, their career trajectories went in different directions. "I mean, I left that show and then just a couple, like a year or so later, you got famous," Meghan said, referring to Chrissy's stint as a Sports Illustrated cover star. "You were so sweet," Meghan added.