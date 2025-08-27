BBC Breakfast star bids farewell to colleague in special tribute

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay has bid farewell to a colleague on the show in a tribute posted to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The 55-year-old presenter, who co-hosts the morning news programme alongside presenter Sally Nugent from Monday to Wednesday each week, took to social media to mark producer Lucy's final day working on the show. In the post, Jon revealed that Lucy was leaving her role to develop her podcast, From a Lancashire Lass.

Posting a photo of Lucy sitting between Jon and Sally, 54, on the red sofa in the BBC Breakfast studio in Salford's Media City, Jon penned: "It's Lucy's last day as a staff producer on Breakfast. She's off to develop her podcast @fromalancashirelass," tagging Lucy as well as her podcast, on which the journalist shares stories from the heart of Lancashire and North West of England.

© @jonkay01/Instagram Jon Kay bid farewell to his colleague on Instagram

As Jon bid farewell to Lucy, he welcomed back his co-presenter Sally, who had been absent from the programme recently, with a rotating line-up of presenters stepping in, including Luxmy Gopal, Sarah Campbell and Ben Thompson.

It's safe to say viewers of the programme were pleased to see Sally back on their screens, with many welcoming back the presenter on social media. One person wrote: "It was great to see you back this morning," while another added: "It is so lovely to have you back on screen!"

Jon and Sally's BBC Breakfast career

Jon has been a familiar face on our TV screens for years, having started as a reporter in the 1990s. Following a stint at BBC Radio Bristol, Jon eventually joined BBC News as a correspondent and presenter. The broadcaster became a permanent host of BBC Breakfast in 2022 following Dan Walker's departure from the show.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon Kay and Sally Nugent host BBC Breakfast from Monday to Wednesday

Meanwhile, Sally has been with the BBC for years, having landed her first media role at BBC Radio Merseyside, before becoming a sports reporter for BBC North West Tonight and then for BBC News. It was in 2011 that Sally joined BBC Breakfast and worked for the show for ten years as a sports presenter before becoming a main co-host in 2021 alongside Dan Walker.