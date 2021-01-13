Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond hospitalised The actor's family have confirmed the news

Dustin Diamond, former star of Saved by The Bell, has been hospitalised, his family has confirmed.

The actor, best known for his role as Screech in the hit 90s teen show, was taken to a medical centre in Florida at the weekend after reportedly feeling pain all over his body.

His family confirmed the news in a statement to Metro.co.uk: "Yes it is true he is in the hospital. We are awaiting on more tests and then we can comment. Please say your thoughts and prayers for him."

Although the details of his condition are unknown, TMZ reports that the actor is feared to have cancer after his late mother's battle with the disease.

Dustin is best known for playing young, hapless teen Screech in the show but was noticeably absent in the reboot of the show, which was released in November 2019 on Peacock TV.

The new series tells the story of a new group of teens at Bayside High and stars new recruits Haskiri Velazquez, Josie Totah and Mitchell Hoog. The revival saw some new faces play a younger version of the main couple, Zack and Kelly, with the original stars, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, making an appearance, too.

Also reprising their roles were Mario Lopez as AC Slater and Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano.

The actor played Screech in Saved by the Bell

Mark played the local Governor and appears in three episodes, while Tiffani returned for one episode; Mario and Jessie are regulars throughout the new series.

Dustin is thought to have been left out of the story due to difficulties in his personal life in recent years.

The actor, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, was arrested in 2014 and charged with stabbing a man during a fight at a bar on Christmas Day.

The following year, the actor was arrested again and spent four months in prison for carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

