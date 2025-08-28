Sean Bean transforms into 'roguish outlaw' in Robin Hood role that will thrill Game of Thrones fans

A teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Robin Hood ten-part series has just dropped. Starring Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen in the roles of the formidable Sheriff of Nottingham and Eleanor of Aquitaine, is a reimagined take on the legendary tale. Billed as a "sweeping, romantic adventure" that focuses on the relationship between Rob and Marian. With "tense rivalries and high-stakes power struggles at the heart" of the show, it sounds like viewers are in for a compelling watch.

The thirty-second clip that was released features Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings' Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham. It also gives viewers glimpses of Jack Patten as the titular character.

When does Robin Hood air?

The ten-part Robin Hood series is set to debut on 2 November with the trailer revealing that only the first two instalments of the series will drop on that date. From 2 November, the series will air in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands, with episodes releasing weekly leading up to the season finale on Sunday, 28th December. The series is currently set to stream from MGM+.

© Aleksandar Letic/MGM+ Sean Bean and Connie Nielsen in the MGM+ drama, Robin Hood

Who stars in Robin Hood?

Alongside industry heavyweights like Sean Bean and Lauren McQueen, Robin Hood stars Jack Patten as Rob, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

What is Robin Hood about?

Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester's son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "As a self-confessed Robin Hood obsessive, I can't wait for this one to hit screens! Sean Bean is the king of historical dramas, having starred in Sharpe, Shardlake and, of course, Game of Thrones. I have no doubt his take on the legendary outlaw will be unmissable."