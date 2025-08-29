Apple TV's 'heart-wrenching' drama from Black Mirror writer is going straight on my watchlist

All of You, Apple TV+'s new original film airing in September, is shaping up to be the next must-watch romantic thriller. The trailer is already giving us goosebumps, showcasing the electric chemistry between Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein and 28 Weeks Later star Imogen Poots. Directed by William Bridges – known for his writing work on Black Mirror and Stranger Things – it’s certainly set to tug on some heartstrings. Successful shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and Normal People follow a similar trajectory, sending viewers into emotional spirals with multiple love interests. With a stellar writer behind it and already making waves at film festivals, this film is one to watch out for – perhaps with a glass of wine and a box of tissues in hand.

HELLO!’s resident TV & film fanatic, Josh Osman, is equally excited about this one. ''All of You is certain to be the next big sci-fi romance – it’s got a small but solid cast of indie darlings, from Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein to Zawe Ashton, who I first came across through her brilliant performance in Netflix’s Velvet Buzzsaw alongside Jake Gyllenhaal," he says. "If you’re a fan of shows like Normal People or films like The Notebook, filled with miscommunicated yearning dialled up to a thousand, then this will be an absolute treat for you. It made its festival rounds last year to fantastic reception, so when it lands on Apple at the end of September, it’s definitely going on my watchlist.''

Keep reading for all you need to know about the upcoming film…

What is All of You about?

Billed as a ''heart-wrenching romance drama'' with a sprinkling of futuristic sci-fi, All of You follows two best friends from college – Simon (Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots) – who drift apart after she takes a new test to find her soulmate. Over the next twelve years, their lives shift in unexpected ways, and their paths keep crossing – forcing them to confront the question of whether they’ve missed out on a life together. The central tension? Whether to upend their lives for a chance at love, or accept the path they’ve chosen.

WATCH: Trailer for All of You

What are fans saying about the trailer?

© Apple TV+ Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots play two best friends

The general consensus online is clear: fans "can’t wait to watch" and are prepared to "bawl" their eyes out. The casting is already receiving praise, with one person commenting, "This duo on screen feels like the perfect mix of charm and chaos." Another added: "Brett Goldstein, the romantic lead man you are."

Fans who were lucky enough to catch the film at the Toronto Film Festival and the London Film Festival have spoken about its emotional impact. One wrote: "One of my favourites of last year after seeing it at LFF. I’ve thought about it often over the last year,” while another said: “I’m so excited to experience the beauty and heartache of this film again."

Who is starring in it?

© Eamonn M. McCormack Brett Goldstein plays Simon

Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein plays the lead, Simon. Best known for his role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, Brett has previously collaborated with writer-director William Bridges on the anthology series Soulmates, and he also co-wrote and produced All of You.

Imogen Poots stars as Laura, and is known for her role as Tammy in the post-apocalyptic film 28 Weeks Later. She’s also set to appear in two highly anticipated films: The Chronology of Water and Hedda. Other cast members include Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat), Steven Cree (Outlander) and Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who).

When will All of You be released?

© Apple TV+ The film will premiere later next month

Fans don’t have long to wait – All of You will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on 26 September.