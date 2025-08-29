Netflix viewers 'absolutely loving' new mystery based on bestseller: 'Worth a rewatch'

One of the most anticipated book adaptations of the year, The Thursday Murder Club, has landed on Netflix, and reviews are already rolling in with viewers "absolutely loving" this new cosy murder mystery. The whodunnit series by Richard Osman has been a huge hit, and everyone I know who’s read the books has said how excited they were for the film, featuring an all-star cast including Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, David Tennant, and Tom Ellis. What a line-up, right? A beloved murder mystery novel is always a risk to adapt for the screen, but it seems the crime-fighting team have charmed viewers.

It’s increasingly common for book series to be adapted for the screen, and with huge expectations behind them, one always hopes the script stays true to the books (I know I never want the plot to change or differ from how I imagined it in my head). One thing’s for sure about this film - it’s fun, cheeky, and perfect for a rainy day. I’ve seen a few sad films recently, such as My Oxford Year or The Map That Leads to You – so the concept of a murder mystery club feels fresh and definitely something to carry us into the darker evenings of September.

What have viewers said about The Thursday Murder Club?

Taking to social media, viewers are praising the film as "absolutely brilliant", praising its "fab cast" and "great story". One viewer said: "What a wonderful movie! Funny, cheeky, gentle, compassionate characters. Great adaptation of the book. Worth a rewatch." Others have praised notable performances, commenting: "Celia Imrie as Joyce is stealing the show," while another TV fan wrote, "Helen Mirren – easily my favourite." Another cast member catching viewers' eyes is Tom Ellis, with one fan saying, "Excellent casting, and of course, my draw card – Tom Ellis.'' David Tennant has also received shoutouts, with yet another viewer branding him a "legend".

© Giles Keyte/Netflix Four retirees and one murder case on their hands...

The new film is quintessentially British at its heart. One person summed it up perfectly with their verdict, saying: "It reminded me of those cosy murder mysteries you get on a Sunday night on the BBC or ITV. I would watch a sequel." This film has had a lot of hype, and by the sounds of it, it hasn’t been overdone – and the stellar British cast have made it the ideal comfort watch.

WATCH: Trailer for The Thursday Murder Club

What is The Thursday Murder Club about?

© Giles Keyte/Netflix Tom Ellis is winning fan's hearts already

If you haven’t read the books or watched the film yet, here’s a quick summary: it's about four retirees – Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce (Celia Imrie) – who spend their time solving cold cases for fun. However, their casual hobby takes a chilling turn when they find themselves facing a real whodunnit. One of the most entertaining aspects of the plot is that the retirees all have past professions: a spy, a nurse, a trade union official, and a psychiatrist – so you can imagine the chaos when they're all together.

© Giles Keyte/Netflix David Tennant is back playing another villanous character

What makes it even more enjoyable is that the power of the retirees isn’t undermined – their impressive pasts actually make them stronger as a collective. The film is directed by Christopher Columbus (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone), so viewers are in for a treat. I, for one, am excited to add this to my watchlist.