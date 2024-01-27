Milo Ventimiglia responds to fan disappointment after secret wedding: 'there's a few broken hearts'

Fans were shocked to find out that last year Milo Ventimiglia had quietly married long-time girlfriend Jarah Mariano, and now the This Is Us actor has finally responded to his fans' disappointment.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the 46-year-old, who played heartthrob Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls, heard but a small sample of complaints from his large fanbase.

"Are you aware that not all your fan base are thrilled about the fact that you got married?" show host Jimmy asked him.

Milo couldn't help but laugh and nod sheepishly. "I'm sure there's a few broken hearts", he admitted, to which Jimmy confirmed there were more than a few.

© RB/Bauer-Griffin Milo Ventimiglia appeared on Jimmy Kimmel

The actor added, "Female and male, I don't know, maybe."



Jimmy read out some tweets from his fans exemplifying the discontent.

"Nobody talk to me, I'm in mourning. Milo Ventimiglia just got married and it wasn't to me", one fan wrote.

Another added: "Just found out the love of my life (Milo Ventimiglia) got married to someone that isn't me (we've never even met) so brb I will be jumping off very tall somethings."

A third fan had written: "Just found out Milo Ventimiglia is married", with a sad face emoji, "What's the point anymore?"

© Randy Holmes Jimmy and Milo laughing

It seemed by this point Milo had understood the disappointment of his fans, and the This Is Us heartthrob decided to cheer them up.

"The point is, there's a lot of Milo Ventimiglias out there," he offered - slightly puzzled by his own platitude. Jimmy pointed out that when he got married, he'd never received a response like this.

"When I got married, not one of these, literally nothing. Not one and believe me I looked!" He exclaimed, to which Milo said he "might have been the only one" to respond with disappointment to the news of Jimmy's wedding.

News of the couple's marriage broke in October 2023, as he married the 39-year-old model in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

The Heroes star has often spoken about how he tries to keep his personal life private and separate from his work, explaining to People: "I try to minimize myself so people can see the character and can really dive into the work."

"I try and remain as anonymous and invisible as I can so it doesn’t take away from the experience of the men that I play. I don’t know how interesting my life is any more than anyone else’s."