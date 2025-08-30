Gardeners' World promises 'dramatic change' after 58 years – and fans are 'anxious'

BBC's Gardeners' World is a staple of the broadcaster, and has been running consistently with a fabulous rotation of presents since 1968, including the likes of Alan Titchmarsh, Monty Don and Adam Frost. Every now and then, the beloved series has a bit of a shake up, and it appears that yet another one is on the horizon – and much sooner than fans might have been prepared for. Taking to Instagram, Monty Don and the series' official Instagram page released a joint post, and fans have been both excited and nervous about what may come.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC Studios Monty Don has presented Gardeners' World since 2003, with a brief hiatus

Alongside a photograph of Monty and his adorable dog, Ned, they shared a rather foreboding caption, which left fans uncertain. It read: "We're back at Longmeadow this week, where there's been a rather dramatic change in the Writing Garden. All will be revealed tonight at 8pm on BBC Two."

In the comment section, fans had a lot to say about the change. One wrote: "Anxious to see that. You are the sunshine missing here in USA." Another penned: "Oh… can't we have more beautiful gardens like last week."

Others were more excited about the potential shake-up, with one fan commenting: "I've booked the best seat in the house [smiling emoji] [thumbs up emoji]." A second wrote: "I look forward to tonight's episode with Monty and cute Ned".

Monty Don recently left fans divided with a recipe

Though Monty has a loyal following thanks to his tenure on the show, every now and then, he does cause a bit of a stir amongst his fanbase. He recently faced some criticism after he shared a recipe featuring ingredients from his garden to social media, which some loved and others weren't so sure about.

© Instagram Monty's cucumber dish divided fans

Alongside a photograph of a creamy cucumber mix in a metal pan, the 70-year-old wrote: "My favourite way to eat cucumber – quickly fried in butter and then a splash of cream, some salt, let bubble for a minute or so, sprinkle with fresh oregano and serve piping hot."

His followers were very quick to share their thoughts. One confused fan asked: "Monty, I love you but what is this?", while another joked: "Monty, I would follow you off a cliff but I'm drawing the line at creamy, warm." On the other hand, some were more approving, with one penning: "Love the sound of that. I have really enjoyed cucumber in stir fries and even a cucumber curry but not tried it like this!" A second wrote: "How interesting! Never seen it cooked. Will try!"