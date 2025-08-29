I'm an autumn-obsessed fashion editor - Gilmore Girls is my Y2K style inspiration

Autumn is just around the corner, which can only mean one thing - it's now officially acceptable to watch Gilmore Girls on repeat. Wahoo! Now I have to warn you, I'm an autumnal-obsessed human. Infuriating for some, I detest the summer and spend my entire year waiting wistfully for the first crisp orange leaf to fall, to purchase a Pumpkin Spice latte and to get cosy on my sofa with a seasonal book, cosy PJs and a selection of candles in my wake. Yep, I'm that person. I also adore autumn fashion; from chunky knits and burgundy-toned pieces to camel coats, I'm your gal.

One of my absolute favourite shows to devour from September 1st is the mighty Gilmore Girls. There's just something about those opening credits, alongside the burst of orange, rustic leaves and that melodic theme tune, which is just so comforting to me. I love the dynamic duo of Lorelai and Rory, played by Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel. The way they navigate through the trials and tribulations of life in a comedic way simply soothes my soul.

Fashion-wise wise though, there's actually a lot of truly great outfits woven throughout various scenes.

© CBS via Getty Images Gilmore Girls is quietly very chic

I know Gilmore Girls isn't known specifically for its style credentials, but there are some serious Y2K style moments if you look closely.

The coat selection

Because it seems to be permanently cold in Stars Hollow, the cast really does rock an epic display of outerwear staples.

I personally love Lorelai's selection - we've seen the protagonist sporting camel varieties (always timeless), the humble denim jacket, and, not to mention her fabulous aviator jacket, which is so on-trend for 2025.

The slogan T-shirt

Slogan T-shirts are a trend that simply personified the 00s.

© Photo: Rex Lorelai loves rocking a sloagn T-shirt

Everyone was at it - from Von Dutch to various cities and often accompanied by cartoons, letting your T-shirt speak for you was such a vibe.

And it still is! Lorelai and Rory, although 16 years apart, regularly wore tight T-shirts emblazoned with catchphrases on the show, and we, for one, are all for it.

Mixing textures

Lorelai did sometimes play the manicured school mum, and this incredibly sleek outfit she rocked in season one, episode seven, had a well-put-together look about it.

Mixing the leather jacket with the butterscotch pencil skirt could absolutely work today if you're heading to the office and want to look smart, GG style.

Jeans and a nice top

Rory's mum, Lorelai, really was the dark denim queen in the show, regularly sporting - and nailing - the skinny, bell-bottomed jean look.

© Getty Images Skinny jeans were a big feature in Gilmore Girls fashion

She often paired hers with a great top, like this sleeveless pastel cowl neck. Skinny jeans may have had a hiatus this year, but they are slowly working their way back into the fold, and Miss Gilmore's stance on them is a great place to gain inspiration this autumn.

Cosy knits

Rory really did come into her own when it came to her knitwear.

© Getty Images Rory always wore the chunkiest, cosiest knitwear

The teenage genius often wore a variety of heavy-duty jumpers, but they always looked stylish without appearing too preppy.

© Alamy Stock Photo Rory gives viewers a lesson on chic jumpers

I personally loved her Fairisle knits - the way she rocks them alongside her coffee cup when she's working for the Yale Daily News really does make me want to invest in similar ones when the weather turns colder.