Meghan Markle rocks skinny jeans in 'elevated' look for barefoot beach stroll in unseen photos

Meghan Markle is back with another season of her Netflix show, and one episode in particular, which sees Prince Harry’s wife walking barefoot on the beach, has captured the public’s heart.

During an episode of her new season of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spent a day with British-born stylist and Queer Eye star Tan France.

Fashion critics may have declared skinny jeans outdated, but Meghan came to our rescue once again, showing the world that skinny jeans are here to stay.

While cooking in her kitchen, she is wearing one of her signature casual looks: a crisp, white and blue striped shirt tucked into a pair of high-waisted, dark blue skinny jeans.

HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer Katie Daly says about the Duchess' style: "While Meghan Markle always looks sophisticated for an evening occasion, her polished daytime looks, including those that feature skinny jeans, are perhaps her sartorial strength. They really capture her shift to laidback Californian living and highlight her ability to style casual looks while looking elevated."

After cooking up a storm, the pair headed to the nearby beach for a walk and a picnic. She layered her look with a chic beige coat and a patterned blue-and-white scarf before strolling barefoot along the shore.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan strolling barefoot on the beach with Tan France

The official backstage photos were shared by Tan on his Instagram profile. He posted a collection of four images and wrote: "Behind the scenes of the most lovely day spent with the most lovely @meghan. She made me feel so welcome, taught me about the "gayest" flower sprinkles and gifted me the most heartfelt of gifts, that I will treasure forever. Thank you all for the incredible response to my Episode of With Love, Meghan. Season 2, out now."

His fans were quick to respond to the pictures with warmth and enthusiasm. One follower wrote, "It’s joyous to watch someone just enjoy someone for who they are, unbothered by other people’s opinions", while another chimed, "The masala dabba gift brought me tears. So, heart-warming. With Love, Meghan is a warm hug that we all need."

The fans loved the energy between Tan and Meghan so much that many asked to see more of the duo and even suggested a France-Sussex spin-off of the series.

The viewers were particularly touched by the gift that Tan received from the mother of two, a gorgeous wooden masala dabba, a spice storage container typically used in Indian kitchens.

With Love, Meghan season 2

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan with Tan during an episode of her Netflix show,With Love, Meghan

The awaited second season of the former Suits actress' show is now available to stream and binge-watch on Netflix, and royal fans have been glued to the screen.

It seems both seasons were filmed back-to-back, as Meghan’s beloved dog Guy, who sadly passed away at the end of last year, appears throughout the episodes.

The second season features Chrissy Teigen, cook and writer Samin Nosrat, Tan France and Clare Smyth, the three Michelin-star chef who was responsible for Harry and Meghan’s wedding banquet, among others.

While reviews for the second season of With Love, Meghan have been varied, Meghan’s loyal followers are thrilled, and she has plenty more in store.