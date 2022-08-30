Meghan Markle discusses natural hair struggles after showing off curls The Duchess' grandmother Jeanette was on hand to help

After recently being pictured with her natural curls, the Duchess of Sussex has opened up about her hair struggles when she was a little girl.

In her latest Archetypes podcast, titled The Duality of Diva, Meghan sat down with Mariah Carey and opened up about dealing with textured hair – which was a task left to Doria Ragland's mother Jeanette. "When I was growing up my mum didn't know how to get the mats out of my hair, I feel like you have a different texture than mine," Mariah said to the Duchess.

"Nobody knew how to do my hair even as a little girl. So my mum is white, my dad is black and I think sometimes when it's the other way around you get the benefit of someone who has dealt with textured hair," she continued, but Meghan did not agree.

Sharing her own experiences, she replied: "Hold on a second, no! My hair is so curly and it's so thick. I just remember as a child, because my mum's black, and so my grandma Jeanette would do my hair. She'd go, 'Just hold onto the sink,' and I would grip my little hands on both sides.

"You have no luxury of being tender-headed because she would take the brush and go 'woosh, woosh' and tie it."

Meghan often styles her hair in bouncy curls

Meghan also revealed she sympathised with Mariah when it came to hairdressers styling her locks using lots of products. "They didn't know how to do my hair. If it was a white hairdresser that had never dealt with textured hair, they would try to do a different thing. And my hair would be like, 'Ahhh, you're not doing that. And then if somebody had only dealt with ethnic hair it would become too much product," Mariah said.

Immediately relating to her story, Meghan said: "Oh, yeah. Oh, no. Like shellacked. Yeah, I know so much… so much heavy hair grease. I know. Like, like Murray’s. Murray’s pomade."

Meghan and Mariah Carey opened up about their hair during her latest Archetypes podcast

This comes after the royal sported her beautiful curls in new photos taken during a recent Zoom call from her Montecito home. The mother-of-two – who shares son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet with Prince Harry – looked gorgeous with no makeup on, as her little boy and her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives with the Sussex family, made surprise appearances.

Meghan's first Archetypes podcast episode, released on 23 August, saw her open up about a fire in her son Archie's nursery during their royal tour of South Africa in 2019.

Mariah Carey featured on The Duality of Diva

During the episode, titled The Misconception of Ambition, the Duchess spoke to Serena Williams about how their nanny Lauren was "in a flood of tears" following the terrifying incident, in which the heater in Archie's room catch fire while Harry and Meghan were at an official engagement. Luckily, Archie was with Lauren in another room at the time, but they were understandably "shaken" when they returned to their little boy.

"Everyone's in tears, everyone's shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement. And I said, 'This doesn't make any sense, can you just tell people what happened?" she said.

