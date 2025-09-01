'Epic' 5-season crime drama hailed as 'greatest piece of television' is leaving Netflix soon

Calling all Netflix users! It's time to get binge-watching as Prison Break is leaving the streaming platform in a matter of days. The five-season crime drama, which first aired in 2005 and ended in 2017, follows structural engineer Michael Scofield as he deliberately gets a five-year sentence at a maximum security prison in order to bust out his brother, who has been sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen was glued to the story when she first tuned into the show. She said: "I remember when I first watched Prison Break as a teen and was absolutely transfixed by the epic plan formulated by Michael to help his brother, Lincoln, out of prison when he's incarcerated for a crime that he didn't commit. From action to heartbreak and romance, this series really does have it all – so catch it while you can!"

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show before watching.

What is Prison Break about?

The story centres around structural engineer Michael Scofield, who intentionally gets a five-year sentence at the Chicagoland maximum security prison, Fox River State Penitentiary, after faking a bank robbery. It's all part of his plan to rescue his brother, Lincoln Burrows, from death row.

WATCH: The trailer for Prison Break

A synopsis from Tudum continues: "Lincoln was wrongfully accused of killing the brother of the vice president of the United States, and has since lost all of his appeals. Once inside Fox River, Michael learns the lay of the land, locates his brother, and forges connections with inmates Sucre, Abruzzi, and T-Bag; shady prison guard Brad Bellick; and prison doctor Sara Tancredi in order to set his plan in motion."

Who stars in Prison Break?

Wentworth Miller (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash) leads the cast as Michael Scofield, alongside Dominic Purcell (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as Lincoln Burrows.

© THA/Shutterstock The series first aired in 2005

They're joined by Robert Knepper (iZombie), Wade Williams (Mercy Street), Sarah Wayne Callies (The Walking Dead), Amaury Nolasco (Hightown), Rockmond Dunbar (9-1-1), Michael Rapaport (Atypical), Paul Adelstein (Cruel Summer) and Robin Tunney (The Mentalist).

What have viewers said about Prison Break?

Viewers have been full of praise for the show on social media over the years, with one person hailing it as "epic", while another called it "the greatest series of all time".

© Photo: Sky Wentworth Miller stars in Prison Break

A third viewer penned: "CAN NOT believe Prison Break was released 19 years ago, I've just decided to start it now, completely HOOKED & it goes off Netflix on the 3rd September HAHAAHHAHAHAA 7 days to watch 90 episodes," while another added: "Season one of Prison Break is the greatest piece of television ever created."

When is Prison Break leaving Netflix?

Netflix users don't have long left to watch Prison Break as the series leaves the streaming platform on 3 September.